Monday, February 10, 2025
Adani Group To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In World-Class Hospitals With Mayo Clinic

This initiative is part of Gautam Adani’s broader Rs 10,000 crore commitment towards social causes.

Adani Group To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In World-Class Hospitals With Mayo Clinic


The Adani Group has announced an investment of Rs 6,000 crore to set up two 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in collaboration with the US-based Mayo Clinic. The initiative is part of a broader Rs 10,000 crore commitment made by Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, during the wedding of his younger son, Jeet Adani.

According to a statement released by the conglomerate, the Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practices, will provide technical expertise to ensure the delivery of affordable, world-class healthcare and medical education to people across India.

“Proud to launch Adani Health City in partnership with Mayo Clinic, pioneering world-class medical research, affordable healthcare, and education. Starting with two 1,000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, we are on a mission to bring cutting-edge medical innovation across India. This is just the beginning for a healthier, stronger India—one campus at a time.” Adani tweeted.

Here is Gautam Adani’s X post:

“Adani Group will fully meet the cost of building affordable, world-class medical care and medical education to people from all strata of society pan India. The family will donate upwards of Rs 6,000 crore to build the first two of these integrated health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai,” the company stated.

Adani Health City

This project marks the launch of the Adani Health City (AHC) initiative, a long-term vision to pioneer medical research, education, and affordable healthcare services nationwide. The company has indicated that it plans to develop more such integrated Adani Health Cities in various cities and towns across the country.

Filed under

adani group Gautam Adani

