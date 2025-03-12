Addicted To Porn, Karnataka Engineer Arrested For Stealing Women’s Innerwear In Tumakuru

Karnataka engineer arrested for stealing women’s innerwear in Tumakuru. Addicted to porn, he confessed to thefts in multiple areas. Released on bail.

A 25-year-old engineering graduate has been arrested for allegedly stealing innerwear belonging to female students in Tumakuru, located about 70 km from Bengaluru. The shocking incident was uncovered after the affected students alerted their building owner, who immediately reported the matter to the New Extension Police on Friday.

CCTV Footage Exposes the Accused

Following the complaint, authorities launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from the locality. The visuals captured a man stopping his two-wheeler near the students’ residence and discreetly taking the innerwear before fleeing. The accused, identified as Sharath, a resident of IV Cross, SIT, Tumakuru, was subsequently taken into custody.

Addiction to Adult Content Led to Crime

During interrogation, Sharath admitted to committing the thefts and revealed that he was addicted to watching pornography. His confession further exposed that he had stolen undergarments from multiple areas, including SIT, SS Puram, and Ashoknagar in Tumakuru. He explained that he had been returning home from swimming when he spotted the clothes hanging outside, which led to the impulsive theft.

Parents Unaware of His Addiction

Sharath hails from a well-educated family, with both parents working as teachers and his elder brother employed as an engineer. The family was completely unaware of his behavior until the police informed them about the case.

Released on Bail, Students Refuse to File Complaint

Despite the arrest, police officials stated that the female students, who live in a rented house, were unwilling to lodge an official complaint or record statements. Due to the lack of formal charges, Sharath was released on bail after receiving a stern warning against repeating such acts.

The incident has raised concerns over privacy and safety among young women in the locality, highlighting the need for stricter vigilance and awareness.

