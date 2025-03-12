Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Addicted To Porn, Karnataka Engineer Arrested For Stealing Women’s Innerwear In Tumakuru

Addicted To Porn, Karnataka Engineer Arrested For Stealing Women’s Innerwear In Tumakuru

Karnataka engineer arrested for stealing women’s innerwear in Tumakuru. Addicted to porn, he confessed to thefts in multiple areas. Released on bail.

Addicted To Porn, Karnataka Engineer Arrested For Stealing Women’s Innerwear In Tumakuru


A 25-year-old engineering graduate has been arrested for allegedly stealing innerwear belonging to female students in Tumakuru, located about 70 km from Bengaluru. The shocking incident was uncovered after the affected students alerted their building owner, who immediately reported the matter to the New Extension Police on Friday.

CCTV Footage Exposes the Accused

Following the complaint, authorities launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from the locality. The visuals captured a man stopping his two-wheeler near the students’ residence and discreetly taking the innerwear before fleeing. The accused, identified as Sharath, a resident of IV Cross, SIT, Tumakuru, was subsequently taken into custody.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Image

Addiction to Adult Content Led to Crime

During interrogation, Sharath admitted to committing the thefts and revealed that he was addicted to watching pornography. His confession further exposed that he had stolen undergarments from multiple areas, including SIT, SS Puram, and Ashoknagar in Tumakuru. He explained that he had been returning home from swimming when he spotted the clothes hanging outside, which led to the impulsive theft.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parents Unaware of His Addiction

Sharath hails from a well-educated family, with both parents working as teachers and his elder brother employed as an engineer. The family was completely unaware of his behavior until the police informed them about the case.

Released on Bail, Students Refuse to File Complaint

Despite the arrest, police officials stated that the female students, who live in a rented house, were unwilling to lodge an official complaint or record statements. Due to the lack of formal charges, Sharath was released on bail after receiving a stern warning against repeating such acts.

The incident has raised concerns over privacy and safety among young women in the locality, highlighting the need for stricter vigilance and awareness.

ALSO READ: India Rescues 549 Citizens From Cybercrime On Myanmar-Thailand Borders

Filed under

Bengaluru crime news Karnataka crime news Tumakuru theft case

Donald Trump buys a red T

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why
On April 17, 2004, Telugu

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?
newsx

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027
Supermodel Gigi Hadid sha

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...
Pro-business Demokraatit

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats
Researchers have develope

What Is Artificial Skin? Researchers Develop Game Changing Hydrogel With Quick Healing Properties
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Entertainment

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women