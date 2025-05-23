Adnan Sami Flaunts Customised In-Ear Monitors Featuring Indian Flag

Singer and composer Adnan Sami recently gave fans a glimpse of his latest stage gear — a customised pair of in-ear monitors designed by Ultimate Ears Pro.

Singer and composer Adnan Sami recently gave fans a glimpse of his latest stage gear — a customised pair of in-ear monitors designed by Ultimate Ears Pro. The standout feature? A bold design that proudly displays the Indian tricolour, crafted especially on his request.

Sharing pictures on social media, Sami wrote, “Just received my customised ‘In Ear Monitors’ from @UltimateEarsPro for my live concerts! These are my 2nd pair & they sound incredible… They made this design with the Indian flag especially upon my request! What do you think?”

Known for his soulful voice and dynamic stage presence, Sami has long been vocal about his Indian identity. The new monitors, tailored for his live performances, appear to be both a technical upgrade and a symbolic statement.

Fans responded with praise, calling the design “classy” and “patriotic.” For Sami, it seems these monitors are more than just an accessory — they’re a piece of pride he carries on stage.

