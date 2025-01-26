Adnan Sami Is ‘Grateful’ To PM Modi For Padma Awards Nomination, Congratulates Awardees

Taking to social media, Adnan shared his appreciation for the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating him and reflected on the inspiring experience of being part of the selection process.

On January 25, the Indian government announced the highly anticipated Padma Awards for 2025, honoring individuals for their exceptional contributions across various fields. The announcement included 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in arts, literature, social service, and public affairs.

Among those expressing their gratitude was renowned singer and composer Adnan Sami, who was nominated to the prestigious Padma Awards Committee. Taking to social media, Adnan shared his appreciation for the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating him and reflected on the inspiring experience of being part of the selection process.

— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 26, 2025

Adnan Sami Thanks PM Modi for Padma Awards Nomination

In his message, Adnan Sami expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, saying, “I am profoundly grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji for nominating me to the prestigious Padma Awards Committee. It has been an immense privilege to serve alongside distinguished members and be inspired by the remarkable stories of awardees from diverse walks of life. Their achievements are a testament to the indomitable spirit of India.”

Adnan also took the opportunity to congratulate all the Padma Awardees, acknowledging the dedication and hard work that led to their well-deserved recognition. “I extend my warmest congratulations to all the Padma Awardees. It was my high honour to serve India and be part of this noble process,” he added.

Padma Awards 2025: Honoring Exceptional Achievements

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honors, given annually to recognize extraordinary individuals for their contributions to society. This year, the awards include:

Padma Vibhushan : The highest award, given to individuals for exceptional and distinguished service. Notable recipients include renowned Kathak dancer Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, famed violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam, and Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair (posthumously).

: The highest award, given to individuals for exceptional and distinguished service. Notable recipients include renowned Kathak dancer Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, famed violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam, and Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair (posthumously). Padma Bhushan : Awarded for distinguished service of a high order. This year’s list features celebrated figures such as actors Anant Nag, Jatin Goswami, Nandamuri Balakrishna, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, actress Shobana Chandrakumar, and ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas.

: Awarded for distinguished service of a high order. This year’s list features celebrated figures such as actors Anant Nag, Jatin Goswami, Nandamuri Balakrishna, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, actress Shobana Chandrakumar, and ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. Padma Shri: Recognizing exceptional work in various fields, this prestigious honor is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation.

A Year of Extraordinary Achievements

The Padma Awards 2025 shine a spotlight on those who have dedicated their lives to making meaningful impacts in their respective fields, from the arts to social service. Adnan Sami’s heartfelt acknowledgment of the awardees and his involvement in the selection process serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and celebrating these remarkable individuals.

