Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Adopt Kashmiris’: Owaisi Says There’s No Support for Pakistan in Kashmir

‘Adopt Kashmiris’: Owaisi Says There’s No Support for Pakistan in Kashmir

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has once again spoken strongly against Pakistan, saying the recent public outcry in Kashmir after a deadly terror attack shows that locals have no sympathy for the neighbouring country.

‘Adopt Kashmiris’: Owaisi Says There’s No Support for Pakistan in Kashmir

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has once again spoken strongly against Pakistan


All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has once again spoken strongly against Pakistan, saying the recent public outcry in Kashmir after a deadly terror attack shows that locals have no sympathy for the neighbouring country.

In an interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI) on Saturday, the Hyderabad MP pointed out that people across the valley were in deep mourning after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists shot dead 26 civilians, many of them tourists.

“There was maatam (mourning) in every Kashmiri household,” Owaisi said, emphasizing that the emotional response from locals showed clear rejection of Pakistan-backed terrorism.

‘This is a historic opportunity to act — and to care’

Owaisi believes the current moment is a critical one for the Indian government to take strong steps. But he also stressed that this opportunity should not only be about confronting Pakistan — it should also be about showing care and respect towards Kashmiris.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“In fact, it is a historic opportunity for the government, for Prime Minister Modi, for Home Minister Amit Shah. They should use this opportunity properly. You should definitely confront Pakistan but you should also adopt Kashmiris,” he said.

What he means by ‘adopt Kashmiris’

When asked to explain what he meant by “adopt Kashmiris,” Owaisi said it’s not about politics or power, but about protecting the rights and dignity of people living in the region.

According to him, the government must make sure there are no human rights violations and that Kashmiris feel like they belong to the country. He also raised concerns about how Kashmiri students are sometimes treated in other states.

“They should get their rights, Kashmiri students shouldn’t be attacked in other parts of the country,” Owaisi said. “All this should be done. We shouldn’t lose this opportunity. Don’t leave the Kashmiris to their fate. Adopt them,” he added.

Calls out Pakistan’s long-standing agenda

The AIMIM chief didn’t hold back when criticizing Pakistan. He accused the country of continuously trying to create trouble in India, and said that disrupting India’s growth has always been an unspoken goal of its leadership.

Owaisi said Pakistan has been working to destabilize India since the time of independence, starting with the tribal raids into Jammu and Kashmir right after 1947.

“You can never trust Pakistan as long as the Pakistani deep state, Pakistani ISI, Pakistani military’s objective is to destabilise Bharat,” he said.

26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack

The April 22 terror strike in the Baisaran meadow area of Pahalgam was one of the deadliest attacks in recent times in Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-six people, most of them tourists, were shot and killed by terrorists with reported links to Pakistan.

The gruesome violence led to widespread condemnation across the region. Religious leaders, political parties, and civil society groups all came together to denounce the attack. Protests were held in various towns and villages across Jammu and Kashmir.

India hits back with military action

In response to the Pahalgam killings, the Indian military launched a retaliatory operation on May 7, targeting terror bases inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The cross-border strikes were aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure believed to be used for launching attacks inside Indian territory.

The government has not yet revealed full details of the operation, but sources suggest that the military hit several key sites used by terror groups backed by Pakistan’s intelligence services.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

asaduddin owaisi kashmir

Russia launches largest d

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian
Li Sixuan, 28, pleaded gu

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter...
four people who had stopp

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims
A young YouTuber from His

‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy...
British mountaineer Kento

British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most...
IDF denies reports of Ham

IDF Disputes Reports Of Hamas Commander Mohammed Sinwar’s Death
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter HKU, Paid 380,000 Yuan

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter...

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims

‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy Jyoti Malhotra Says She Went to Pakistan Only for Videos

‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy...

British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most Climbs By A Non-sherpa

British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most...

Entertainment

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Had No Creative Differences With Priyadarshan

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being Called Kaafir

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom