‘Adopt Kashmiris’: Owaisi Says There’s No Support for Pakistan in Kashmir

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has once again spoken strongly against Pakistan, saying the recent public outcry in Kashmir after a deadly terror attack shows that locals have no sympathy for the neighbouring country.

In an interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI) on Saturday, the Hyderabad MP pointed out that people across the valley were in deep mourning after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists shot dead 26 civilians, many of them tourists.

“There was maatam (mourning) in every Kashmiri household,” Owaisi said, emphasizing that the emotional response from locals showed clear rejection of Pakistan-backed terrorism.

‘This is a historic opportunity to act — and to care’

Owaisi believes the current moment is a critical one for the Indian government to take strong steps. But he also stressed that this opportunity should not only be about confronting Pakistan — it should also be about showing care and respect towards Kashmiris.

“In fact, it is a historic opportunity for the government, for Prime Minister Modi, for Home Minister Amit Shah. They should use this opportunity properly. You should definitely confront Pakistan but you should also adopt Kashmiris,” he said.

What he means by ‘adopt Kashmiris’

When asked to explain what he meant by “adopt Kashmiris,” Owaisi said it’s not about politics or power, but about protecting the rights and dignity of people living in the region.

According to him, the government must make sure there are no human rights violations and that Kashmiris feel like they belong to the country. He also raised concerns about how Kashmiri students are sometimes treated in other states.

“They should get their rights, Kashmiri students shouldn’t be attacked in other parts of the country,” Owaisi said. “All this should be done. We shouldn’t lose this opportunity. Don’t leave the Kashmiris to their fate. Adopt them,” he added.

Calls out Pakistan’s long-standing agenda

The AIMIM chief didn’t hold back when criticizing Pakistan. He accused the country of continuously trying to create trouble in India, and said that disrupting India’s growth has always been an unspoken goal of its leadership.

Owaisi said Pakistan has been working to destabilize India since the time of independence, starting with the tribal raids into Jammu and Kashmir right after 1947.

“You can never trust Pakistan as long as the Pakistani deep state, Pakistani ISI, Pakistani military’s objective is to destabilise Bharat,” he said.

26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack

The April 22 terror strike in the Baisaran meadow area of Pahalgam was one of the deadliest attacks in recent times in Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-six people, most of them tourists, were shot and killed by terrorists with reported links to Pakistan.

The gruesome violence led to widespread condemnation across the region. Religious leaders, political parties, and civil society groups all came together to denounce the attack. Protests were held in various towns and villages across Jammu and Kashmir.

India hits back with military action

In response to the Pahalgam killings, the Indian military launched a retaliatory operation on May 7, targeting terror bases inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The cross-border strikes were aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure believed to be used for launching attacks inside Indian territory.

The government has not yet revealed full details of the operation, but sources suggest that the military hit several key sites used by terror groups backed by Pakistan’s intelligence services.