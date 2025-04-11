Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Adventure Sports In India Is A Big No’: Man Falls From Adventure Ride In Assam Fair; Netizens Outraged Over Viral Video

‘Adventure Sports In India Is A Big No’: Man Falls From Adventure Ride In Assam Fair; Netizens Outraged Over Viral Video

What should’ve been a night of fun and celebration at the Sitala Puja Mela in Lumding turned into a nightmare for one man — and a wake-up call for many others. A man named Bubu Malakar fell off an amusement ride after his safety harness reportedly gave way while the ride was still in motion.

‘Adventure Sports In India Is A Big No’: Man Falls From Adventure Ride In Assam Fair; Netizens Outraged Over Viral Video

A man named Bubu Malakar fell off an amusement ride after his safety harness reportedly gave way while the ride was still in motion.


What should’ve been a night of fun and celebration at the Sitala Puja Mela in Lumding turned into a nightmare for one man — and a wake-up call for many others. A man named Bubu Malakar fell off an amusement ride after his safety harness reportedly gave way while the ride was still in motion.

A Terrifying Moment on the Ride

The incident happened around 7:50 PM, right in the middle of the busy fair. Witnesses say the ride was going as usual when suddenly, Malakar slipped out of his seat and fell. The moment stunned the crowd, and laughter quickly turned into panic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by The Whatup (@thewhatup)

Several people nearby rushed to help, fearing the worst. Many thought he hadn’t made it. But to everyone’s relief, he was still breathing. Bystanders quickly helped get him to Lumding Railway Hospital for emergency care.

He Survived—But It Was Close

After getting initial treatment, Malakar was later moved to a hospital in Hojai for further care. His condition, while serious, was not life-threatening, according to local reports.

A Lumding police official, speaking to local media outlet GPlus, said, “The victim survived miraculously with some injuries,”

The official also added that a full investigation is now underway to figure out exactly what went wrong with the safety equipment.

Crowd Turns Angry After the Fall

As the news spread across the fairgrounds, the mood shifted from concern to anger. Many people blamed the fair organisers, accusing them of being careless and not checking the safety of the rides properly.

Things escalated quickly. Some furious attendees began vandalising stalls and damaging equipment at the fair. Police were called in to calm the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Social Media Reacts: “This Is a Horror Movie in Real Life”

It didn’t take long for videos of the accident and the chaos afterward to go viral on social media. Thousands of people saw what happened — and they had a lot to say.

One user commented, “These instances are just revision classes for these amusement parks and not at all warnings.”

Another wrote, “Every amusement park ride is a set of Final Destination movies in India.”

And someone else bluntly said, “Adventure sports in India is a big no.”

The comments reflect a growing concern about how unsafe many amusement rides are in the country, especially at small fairs that often don’t have proper safety checks.

A Bigger Problem Across India

This isn’t just a one-time thing. Across India, local fairs and pop-up amusement parks often cut corners when it comes to safety. Many don’t have trained staff or working safety gear. Harnesses and equipment may not be checked properly—or at all.

What happened to Bubu Malakar is scary, but the trutis, is it could happen to anyone. And that’s why people are so upset.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Trial To Be Held In Delhi After NIA Gets Green Light

Filed under

Adventure sports Assam

Union Home Minister Amit

Amit Shah to Announce Key BJP-AIADMK Alliance Move as Nainar Nagendran Emerges Top Choice for...
Tahawwur Rana

‘Give Them Nishan-e-Haider,’ Tahawwur Rana Praised 26/11 Terrorists As ‘Martyrs’, Reveals US DOJ
A man named Bubu Malakar

‘Adventure Sports In India Is A Big No’: Man Falls From Adventure Ride In Assam...
A 14-year-old tweet from

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: PM Modi’s Tweet On Tahawwur Rana From 2011 Goes Viral
newsx

Terrorist Killed In Gunfight In Kishtwar Forests In Jammu And Kashmir; Search Ops On For...
newsx

Italy Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Begins Key Diplomatic Visit to India, Arrives In Delhi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Amit Shah to Announce Key BJP-AIADMK Alliance Move as Nainar Nagendran Emerges Top Choice for Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

Amit Shah to Announce Key BJP-AIADMK Alliance Move as Nainar Nagendran Emerges Top Choice for...

‘Give Them Nishan-e-Haider,’ Tahawwur Rana Praised 26/11 Terrorists As ‘Martyrs’, Reveals US DOJ

‘Give Them Nishan-e-Haider,’ Tahawwur Rana Praised 26/11 Terrorists As ‘Martyrs’, Reveals US DOJ

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: PM Modi’s Tweet On Tahawwur Rana From 2011 Goes Viral

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: PM Modi’s Tweet On Tahawwur Rana From 2011 Goes Viral

Terrorist Killed In Gunfight In Kishtwar Forests In Jammu And Kashmir; Search Ops On For Others

Terrorist Killed In Gunfight In Kishtwar Forests In Jammu And Kashmir; Search Ops On For...

Italy Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Begins Key Diplomatic Visit to India, Arrives In Delhi

Italy Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Begins Key Diplomatic Visit to India, Arrives In Delhi

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide