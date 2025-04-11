‘Adventure Sports In India Is A Big No’: Man Falls From Adventure Ride In Assam Fair; Netizens Outraged Over Viral Video

What should’ve been a night of fun and celebration at the Sitala Puja Mela in Lumding turned into a nightmare for one man — and a wake-up call for many others. A man named Bubu Malakar fell off an amusement ride after his safety harness reportedly gave way while the ride was still in motion.

What should’ve been a night of fun and celebration at the Sitala Puja Mela in Lumding turned into a nightmare for one man — and a wake-up call for many others. A man named Bubu Malakar fell off an amusement ride after his safety harness reportedly gave way while the ride was still in motion.

A Terrifying Moment on the Ride

The incident happened around 7:50 PM, right in the middle of the busy fair. Witnesses say the ride was going as usual when suddenly, Malakar slipped out of his seat and fell. The moment stunned the crowd, and laughter quickly turned into panic.

Several people nearby rushed to help, fearing the worst. Many thought he hadn’t made it. But to everyone’s relief, he was still breathing. Bystanders quickly helped get him to Lumding Railway Hospital for emergency care.

He Survived—But It Was Close

After getting initial treatment, Malakar was later moved to a hospital in Hojai for further care. His condition, while serious, was not life-threatening, according to local reports.

A Lumding police official, speaking to local media outlet GPlus, said, “The victim survived miraculously with some injuries,”

The official also added that a full investigation is now underway to figure out exactly what went wrong with the safety equipment.

Crowd Turns Angry After the Fall

As the news spread across the fairgrounds, the mood shifted from concern to anger. Many people blamed the fair organisers, accusing them of being careless and not checking the safety of the rides properly.

Things escalated quickly. Some furious attendees began vandalising stalls and damaging equipment at the fair. Police were called in to calm the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Social Media Reacts: “This Is a Horror Movie in Real Life”

It didn’t take long for videos of the accident and the chaos afterward to go viral on social media. Thousands of people saw what happened — and they had a lot to say.

One user commented, “These instances are just revision classes for these amusement parks and not at all warnings.”

Another wrote, “Every amusement park ride is a set of Final Destination movies in India.”

And someone else bluntly said, “Adventure sports in India is a big no.”

The comments reflect a growing concern about how unsafe many amusement rides are in the country, especially at small fairs that often don’t have proper safety checks.

A Bigger Problem Across India

This isn’t just a one-time thing. Across India, local fairs and pop-up amusement parks often cut corners when it comes to safety. Many don’t have trained staff or working safety gear. Harnesses and equipment may not be checked properly—or at all.

What happened to Bubu Malakar is scary, but the truth is, it could happen to anyone. And that's why people are so upset.