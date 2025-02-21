Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Advocates Amendment Bill: BCI Calls For Lawyers To Resume Work Following ‘Constructive’ Talks With Law Minister

Advocates Amendment Bill: BCI Calls For Lawyers To Resume Work Following ‘Constructive’ Talks With Law Minister

The Bar Council of India formally exhorted Bar Associations in Delhi to facilitate the uninterrupted functioning of judicial proceedings, despite the ongoing lawyers' strike in opposition to the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advocates Amendment Bill: BCI Calls For Lawyers To Resume Work Following ‘Constructive’ Talks With Law Minister


The Bar Council of India has exhorted Bar Associations in Delhi to facilitate the uninterrupted functioning of judicial proceedings, despite the ongoing lawyers’ strike in opposition to the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra confirmed that the Council engaged in comprehensive discussions with the Union Law Minister, the Law Secretary, and senior officials from the Ministry of Law & Justice on February 20, 2025. These deliberations yielded substantial clarifications and affirmative assurances addressing the legal fraternity’s concerns regarding the draft bill.

“We undertook an exhaustive discourse with the Hon’ble Law Minister, the Law Secretary, and senior officials of the Ministry. Subsequently, an intensive discussion was conducted with the Law Secretary and his team, wherein the apprehensions, reservations, and expectations articulated by the legal community regarding the bill were meticulously examined,” the BCI stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following these negotiations, the Law Minister assured the BCI that all disputed provisions flagged by legal professionals would undergo rigorous scrutiny and be appropriately rectified before the bill’s formal enactment.

Moreover, he unequivocally affirmed that no legislative provision would be instituted in contravention of the legal profession’s interests or its regulatory autonomy.

In light of these commitments, the BCI has issued a directive to all Bar Associations and State Bar Councils, urging them to abstain from engaging in strikes or other forms of protest that could potentially disrupt the administration of justice.

“The government has exhibited a constructive stance and has shown receptivity to our recommendations. Hence, it is imperative to prioritize diplomatic engagement over adversarial tactics such as strikes or boycotts,” the statement asserted.

A pivotal assembly involving all State Bar Councils is scheduled for February 23, 2025. The BCI emphasized that, should circumstances necessitate collective agitation, it will orchestrate a nationwide demonstration at an appropriate juncture.

However, at present, such measures are unwarranted given the government’s constructive disposition toward addressing legal practitioners’ concerns and the BCI’s representations.

The BCI reassured members of the legal profession of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding their rights, interests, and professional privileges.

“Let us collectively uphold the integrity of the legal profession and fortify our engagement with the government to secure amendments that are both equitable and judicious,” the statement concluded.

Read More: India’s Got Latent Row:After Ranveer, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves SC, Seeks Cancelling Of Case

Filed under

Advocates Amendment Bill

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

ED Raids Residence Of Simran Preet Panesar, Suspect In Canada’s Largest Gold Heist

ED Raids Residence Of Simran Preet Panesar, Suspect In Canada’s Largest Gold Heist

Who Was Daniel Bisogno? ‘Ventaneando’ Host Dies At 51, Read To Know More

Who Was Daniel Bisogno? ‘Ventaneando’ Host Dies At 51, Read To Know More

Donald Trump’s Aide Welcomes FBI Director Kash Patel In A Typical Bollywood Style, Watch

Donald Trump’s Aide Welcomes FBI Director Kash Patel In A Typical Bollywood Style, Watch

Delhi’s ‘Lady Don’ Zoya Khan Arrested With Rs 1 Crore Heroin, Exposing Her Criminal Empire

Delhi’s ‘Lady Don’ Zoya Khan Arrested With Rs 1 Crore Heroin, Exposing Her Criminal Empire

How Much Google Pay Is Charging On Bill Payments Via Credit, Debit Cards

How Much Google Pay Is Charging On Bill Payments Via Credit, Debit Cards

Entertainment

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond Korra

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox