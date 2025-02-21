Advocates Amendment Bill: BCI Calls For Lawyers To Resume Work Following ‘Constructive’ Talks With Law Minister

The Bar Council of India formally exhorted Bar Associations in Delhi to facilitate the uninterrupted functioning of judicial proceedings, despite the ongoing lawyers' strike in opposition to the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra confirmed that the Council engaged in comprehensive discussions with the Union Law Minister, the Law Secretary, and senior officials from the Ministry of Law & Justice on February 20, 2025. These deliberations yielded substantial clarifications and affirmative assurances addressing the legal fraternity’s concerns regarding the draft bill.

“We undertook an exhaustive discourse with the Hon’ble Law Minister, the Law Secretary, and senior officials of the Ministry. Subsequently, an intensive discussion was conducted with the Law Secretary and his team, wherein the apprehensions, reservations, and expectations articulated by the legal community regarding the bill were meticulously examined,” the BCI stated.

Following these negotiations, the Law Minister assured the BCI that all disputed provisions flagged by legal professionals would undergo rigorous scrutiny and be appropriately rectified before the bill’s formal enactment.

Moreover, he unequivocally affirmed that no legislative provision would be instituted in contravention of the legal profession’s interests or its regulatory autonomy.

In light of these commitments, the BCI has issued a directive to all Bar Associations and State Bar Councils, urging them to abstain from engaging in strikes or other forms of protest that could potentially disrupt the administration of justice.

“The government has exhibited a constructive stance and has shown receptivity to our recommendations. Hence, it is imperative to prioritize diplomatic engagement over adversarial tactics such as strikes or boycotts,” the statement asserted.

A pivotal assembly involving all State Bar Councils is scheduled for February 23, 2025. The BCI emphasized that, should circumstances necessitate collective agitation, it will orchestrate a nationwide demonstration at an appropriate juncture.

However, at present, such measures are unwarranted given the government’s constructive disposition toward addressing legal practitioners’ concerns and the BCI’s representations.

The BCI reassured members of the legal profession of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding their rights, interests, and professional privileges.

“Let us collectively uphold the integrity of the legal profession and fortify our engagement with the government to secure amendments that are both equitable and judicious,” the statement concluded.

