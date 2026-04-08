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Home > India News > AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector

AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector

To ease pressure on the aviation sector, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has reduced landing and parking charges for domestic flights by 25% at all major airports.

AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector (Via X)
AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 8, 2026 14:47:38 IST

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AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector

Delhi: To ease pressure on the aviation sector, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has reduced landing and parking charges for domestic flights by 25% at all major airports.

The decision has come into effect immediately and will remain in place for three months. The move follows directions from the government in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has added to the challenges faced by airlines.

AERA said the cut applies to aeronautical tariffs and will be reviewed after three months based on market conditions and the financial health of airlines.

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Airlines May See Cost Relief

The reduction is expected to lower operating costs for airlines, which have been under strain due to rising fuel prices and other operational challenges in recent weeks.

Landing and parking charges form a significant part of airline expenses, especially for carriers with high aircraft usage. With this cut, airlines are likely to see some improvement in margins and cash flow.

There is also speculation that the benefit could be passed on to passengers, though no official announcement has been made so far.

Applies Across Major Airports

The revised charges will be applicable at all major airports regulated by AERA, offering relief across the domestic aviation network.

The move is expected to benefit airlines operating within India, particularly at a time when the sector is dealing with uncertain conditions and increased costs.

READ MORE: Viral Shocker: Differently-Abled Passenger Allegedly Pushed Off Vande Bharat Train; Video Sparks Nationwide Outrage And Fierce Debate

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AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector

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AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector

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AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector
AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector
AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector
AERA Cuts Domestic Flight Landing And Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months To Provide Relief To Airlines And Support Aviation Sector

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