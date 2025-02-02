Aero India 2025: Bengaluru Airport Announces Airspace Closures—How Your Flight May Be Impacted

In a major address at the 21st Subroto Mukherjee Seminar on "Atmanirbharta in Aerospace: Way Ahead," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the persistent delays in the induction of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

As Bengaluru prepares for the highly anticipated Aero India Show 2025, significant changes have been announced that may affect air travel and daily life in the city. From February 5 to February 14, strict airspace closures around Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be in place, with possible interruptions to scheduled flights.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Revised Airspace Closures: Flight Schedules to be Affected

According to an official statement released by Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), airspace restrictions will be enforced at various times during the event, potentially disrupting normal flight operations. The airport advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules. The revised airspace closure timings are as follows:

February 5, 6, and 8 : 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 4.30 pm

: 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 4.30 pm February 7 and 9 : 9 am to 11 am

: 9 am to 11 am February 7 (additional closure) : 3 pm to 4.30 pm

: 3 pm to 4.30 pm February 10 : 9 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm

: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm February 11 and 12 : 12 noon to 2.30 pm

: 12 noon to 2.30 pm February 13 and 14: 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm

The airspace closure is being implemented to ensure safety during the Aero India show, which will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka. The event, a major aerospace and defense exhibition, will feature aerial displays and activities that require temporary restrictions to the airspace.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meat Shops Banned Near Yelahanka Air Force Station

In addition to the airspace restrictions, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken another precautionary measure to safeguard air traffic during the Aero India show. The BBMP has announced a temporary ban on meat, chicken, and fish stalls, as well as non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants within a 13-kilometer radius of the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

This measure is aimed at reducing the presence of scavenger birds, particularly kites, which could pose a significant risk of mid-air accidents during the event. The presence of scavenger birds near the airfield has been a concern, and the closure of meat-related businesses is seen as a step to minimize this risk.

Impact on Daily Life and Travel

With the airspace closures, flight disruptions are expected, and passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru between February 5 and 14 should prepare for possible delays. The meat stall bans may also inconvenience residents and businesses in the area, but these measures are being enforced to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the Aero India show.

Event-goers and travelers are urged to stay updated on flight schedules and local restrictions to avoid any last-minute surprises. The Aero India 2025 event promises to be a major highlight for aviation enthusiasts, and these temporary disruptions are considered necessary to ensure the safety of both the event participants and the general public.

ALSO READ: UP Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered, And Burned By Brother-In-Law To Hide Affair