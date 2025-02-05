Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Aero India 2025: Want To Attend Airshow In Bangalore? Know Dates, Venue, Ticket Price,Booking Details

Aero India 2025, Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition, will take place from February 10-14, 2025, at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka. With the theme “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, this event aims to foster key collaborations between Indian and international aerospace.

Aero India 2025: How To Register, Ticket Prices, Venue Details, Event Timings And More


Aero India 2025, Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition, will be held from February 10-14, 2025, at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka. With the theme “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,” this prestigious event is set to foster key collaborations between Indian and international aerospace companies, opening new paths in the global value chain and accelerating India’s indigenization efforts.

This 15th edition of Aero India promises to be a milestone event, where global aerospace leaders, defense experts, and industry pioneers come together to showcase cutting-edge technologies, explore innovative solutions, and build strategic partnerships. The event will highlight India’s growing role in the global aerospace and defense sector, promoting self-reliance and strengthening the country’s position as a leading hub for aerospace manufacturing.

Key Highlights of Aero India 2025

  • Networking Opportunities: Engage with top global and Indian enterprises in the aerospace and defense industry.
  • Innovation Showcase: Witness groundbreaking advancements in aviation, defense technologies, and manufacturing.
  • Business and Investment Opportunities: Explore new avenues for collaboration, joint ventures, and business growth in the aerospace sector.
  • Indigenization Focus: Accelerating India’s efforts to become self-sufficient in aerospace technology and manufacturing.

Why Aero India 2025 is a Must-Attend Event

As the aerospace industry rapidly evolves, Aero India 2025 offers an unparalleled platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and innovate. The event is expected to play a key role in enhancing defense capabilities, boosting the Make in India initiative, and supporting the vision of a self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in India.

ALSO READ: UP Train Collision: Two Goods Trains Derail In Fatehpur – Rescue Operations Ongoing

 

