Aerospace Sector Key to Technological Advancements and Economic Growth: Rajnath Singh

Singh, who visited the Institute of Aerospace Medicine of the IAF in Bengaluru, highlighted the growing need for expertise in aerospace medicine.

Space has emerged as a major domain in warfare, and India, having taken a step forward in this direction, has mastered the most advanced technologies including anti-satellite, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Singh, who visited the Institute of Aerospace Medicine of the IAF in Bengaluru, highlighted the growing need for expertise in aerospace medicine, terming it as critical for dealing with challenges such as microgravity, radiation, and isolation faced by a human being in space, while also addressing physical and mental changes.

“Whether it is an issue related to neurons, bone loss or mental problems, it is the responsibility of aerospace and space medicine to tackle these challenges. The field must prepare itself for bigger responsibilities in the future,” he said.

Stressing that India is the fastest-growing aviation market, the minister asserted that the aerospace sector is going to witness an unprecedented growth in the times to come, and it will be pivotal in realising the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“The sector is going to play a crucial role in deciding technological advancements, national security, and economic growth. In addition, it will be central in achieving milestones such as satellite launching, interplanetary missions and commercial space services,” he said.

Singh said he feels proud that the institute is also providing advise in the design and development of the country’s most modern Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. The contribution is important in the journey of self-reliance that the country is moving toward, Singh said.

