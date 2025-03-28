After 17 Year, A Scissor Recovered From Woman’s Stomach Which Was Left During Her C Section

In a shocking case of alleged medical negligence, a pair of surgical scissors was discovered inside a woman’s abdomen 17 years after her C-section delivery in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Husband Files Complaint Against Doctor

The woman’s husband has filed an official complaint against the doctor who performed the surgical procedure in 2008, alleging gross medical malpractice and negligence. The identity of the doctor and hospital involved in the incident is now under investigation.

Years of Unexplained Pain

For nearly two decades, the woman suffered from abdominal pain, which was often dismissed as a digestive issue or post-surgical complications. However, when the pain intensified recently, further medical tests, including X-rays and scans, revealed the shocking presence of surgical scissors inside her body.

Legal and Medical Investigation Underway

Authorities are now investigating how the critical surgical instrument was left inside the patient and why it remained undetected for 17 years. If proven, the case could lead to severe legal action against the responsible medical professionals.

This incident has raised serious concerns over hospital safety protocols and surgical oversight, sparking outrage and demands for stricter regulations in the healthcare sector.

