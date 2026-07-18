After 20-Day Hunger Strike, Sonam Wangchuk Removed From Jantar Mantar by Police; Here’s How It Unfolded

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by police early on Saturday after completing 20 days of his indefinite hunger strike. He was subsequently taken to a hospital as his health reportedly deteriorated, with authorities citing medical concerns and Delhi High Court directions for the action.

The police intervention came hours before a scheduled hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wangchuk’s worsening health. Two days earlier, the court had directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health examinations, observing that “the life of any citizen is precious,” and ordered regular medical monitoring along with timely medical intervention if required.

Medical bulletins issued during the hunger strike had raised alarm over Wangchuk’s condition. Doctors had reported that he had lost more than eight kilograms since beginning the fast and warned that his health was steadily deteriorating.

What Happened at Jantar Mantar?

A large police contingent arrived at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of Saturday to remove Wangchuk from the protest site. As officers escorted him to a waiting ambulance, supporters and activists of the Cockroach Janata Party, which has been spearheading the protest against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, raised slogans and protested the police action.

Eyewitness videos shared on social media showed police escorting Wangchuk to an ambulance while protesters raised slogans and attempted to stop the operation. The brief confrontation created a commotion at Jantar Mantar before authorities completed the transfer and took the activist to the hospital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike from last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, taken to the hospital by the police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/81DTO3cyh4 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

What Delhi Police Said About the Incident?

Delhi Police issued a clarification on social media, stating that the decision to hospitalise Wangchuk was taken in accordance with the Delhi High Court’s directions and on the advice of medical experts, citing his deteriorating health. In a post on X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said Wangchuk was shifted for “essential medical care” and alleged that some protesters tried to obstruct the exercise, resulting in a brief commotion. The police maintained that personnel exercised restraint and completed the operation safely while urging protesters to peacefully vacate the site.

The clarification came after initial uncertainty over the circumstances surrounding Wangchuk’s removal from the protest venue. His indefinite fast, which entered its 21st day on Saturday, has drawn widespread support from civil society groups, activists and members of the public, even as concerns over his health have intensified in recent days.