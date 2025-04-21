After A Defeat In Assembly Election, AAP Announces Not To Contest MCD Elections

The announcement came on the last day for filing nominations, confirming that the party will not field a candidate for the top post in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

In a strategic move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opted out of the upcoming mayoral election in Delhi, scheduled for April 25. The announcement came on the last day for filing nominations, confirming that the party will not field a candidate for the top post in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The decision stems from AAP’s current disadvantage in numbers within the MCD. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a clear majority in the civic body, AAP conceded that contesting the election would be futile.

Allegations of Horse-Trading Surface

Delhi Leader of Opposition and senior AAP leader Atishi, speaking at a press conference, accused the BJP of unethical practices ahead of the polls. “BJP has increased its numbers through horse-trading and breaking councillors,” she said. “If AAP wants to win the mayoral election, the only way left is to buy or break councillors too. But we don’t believe in such politics, which is why we are not contesting the mayoral election.”

VIDEO | Delhi LoP and AAP Leader Atishi (@AtishiAAP) at a press conference alleges BJP has resorted to horse-trading ahead of Mayor polls. Here's what she said: "BJP has increased its numbers through horse-trading and breaking councillors. If AAP wants to win the mayoral… pic.twitter.com/zPChDguoh7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2025

This development paves the way for the BJP to tighten its hold over the capital, achieving what party leaders have termed a “triple-engine government” — at the Centre, in Delhi’s administrative setup, and now in the municipal corporation. The move further sidelines AAP in the city’s key governance structures and signals a broader shift in political dynamics ahead of the upcoming general elections.

#WATCH | AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj says, “We have decided that we will not field an Aam Aadmi Party candidate in the Mayor’s elections this time. BJP should elect its own Mayor, BJP should form its own standing committee and should rule Delhi without any excuses…” pic.twitter.com/vYOLNnm8UQ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

To Skip 1st Election After Defeat

AAP had fielded candidates on all 70 assembly seats but managed to win only 22, suffering a major blow as several prominent leaders and cabinet ministers — including national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Somnath Bharti, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak — lost their constituencies. The party’s vote share also declined to 43.57%. In contrast, the BJP emerged victorious with 48 out of 70 seats, securing a clear majority and dealing a decisive defeat to the AAP.

