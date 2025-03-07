After Ayodhya And Prayagraj, Mathura-Vrindavan Set For Grand Revival: UP CM Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh CM extended his greetings ahead of Holi in the state. He further said, "During Mahashivratri, lakhs of people visited Kashi. From January 13 to Feb 26, in Prayajraj, Mahakumbh was organised, which broke all the records.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that after the development activities carried out in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, now it was the turn of Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the revival, and the state government would spare no effort to develop the region.

He offered prayers at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, after inaugurating Rangotsav 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Yogi said, “Those who come to Barsana are getting the facility of the ropeway for the first time. Development works worth 100 crores are ongoing. Under PM Modi’s guidance, Kashi has been revamped. Ayodhya has been revived. Now it is turn of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana, Govardhan. There won’t be any stone unturned to develop this region. Now there is a BJP government in Delhi and Yamuna will be cleaned up.”

The Uttar Pradesh CM extended his greetings ahead of Holi in the state. He further said, “During Mahashivratri, lakhs of people visited Kashi. From January 13 to Feb 26, in Prayajraj, Mahakumbh was organised, which broke all the records. The unity of Sanatan dharma and the gathering was witnessed by the world. Despite many people raising rumours about Sanatan dharma the believers proved them wrong. It is great fortune that UP is the birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further said that those who visited Mahakumbh and Ayodhya and now in Barsana are witnessing the development works carried out under PM Modi.

He further said that Holi is a festival of uniting people. “The message of Mahakumbh is further strengthened by Holi. All the problems will be taken care by the double engine government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Barsana celebrated the famous Ladoo Holi with devotion and celebration on Friday. People were seen singing and dancing as the celebrated the festival. In Nandgaon, ‘Sakhis’ and devotees dancde and play with ‘gulaal’.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Barbados For ‘Honorary Order Of Freedom’ Award