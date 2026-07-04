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Home > India News > After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe

After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe

The controversy escalated after a Dehradun-based outfit, Bhairav Sena alleged that an employee working closely with the temple administration had embezzled donation money and pilgrim offerings.

After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-04 14:53 IST

Following recent controversies surrounding alleged funds misappropriation at the Ram Mandir, similar allegations of financial embezzlement have emerged involving the high-profile Badrinath-Kedarnath shrines. Reports circulating on social media claim massive amounts of cash and other offered items have been siphoned off. In response, the temple management committee has ordered an official internal inquiry to investigate the claims and safeguard public trust. The controversy escalated after a Dehradun-based outfit, Bhairav Sena, alleged that an employee working closely with the temple administration had embezzled donation money and pilgrim offerings.

BKTC Responds to Theft Allegations

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) confirmed it has launched a formal probe into the viral social media allegations regarding the misappropriation of funds at the Kedarnath temple. BKTC President Ajendra Ajay (clarified from your draft’s mention) stated that the management takes these digital claims very seriously. An internal fact-finding committee has been constituted to scrutinize financial logs and demand written explanations from the accused employees. The leadership assured devotees that if the allegations of donation theft are proven true, no guilty party will be spared, and strict legal and disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with committee regulations.

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Allegations of Irregularities at Badrinath Dham

The complaints filed by the Bhairav Sena alleged that the financial misappropriation within the temple’s network was directly linked to the personal secretary of the BKTC Chairman. However, the Chairman explicitly refuted the claim that the accused individual is his personal secretary. He clarified that the individual in question is a regular, long-standing employee of the BKTC who has previously served under three former chairmen, rather than being a personal appointee.

CCTV Footage Under Review

To verify the timeline and validity of the social media allegations against the employee, the temple committee has begun reviewing extensive security camera footage from the counting rooms and donation counters. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the BKTC stated that the chairman has been fully briefed on the initial findings. Based on executive directives, the newly formed investigative panel will evaluate all available physical and digital evidence and submit a comprehensive report directly to the board for immediate action.

Also Read: 2 Countries, 5 Cities, 6 Days: The Significance of Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Route

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After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe
Tags: Badrinath temple donation theft allegationsBadrinath-Kedarnath TempleBhairav Sena temple fundKedarnath donation case

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After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe

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After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe

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After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe
After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe
After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe
After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe

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