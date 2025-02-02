Home
After Bihar's Budget Windfall, YSRCP Targets NDA Ally TDP: 'Andhra Got Nothing'

The recently unveiled Union Budget 2025 has sparked controversy in Andhra Pradesh, with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Karthik Yellapragada criticizing the state government and the Centre for ignoring Andhra Pradesh in key budgetary allocations.

After Bihar’s Budget Windfall, YSRCP Targets NDA Ally TDP: ‘Andhra Got Nothing’


The recently unveiled Union Budget 2025 has sparked controversy in Andhra Pradesh, with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Karthik Yellapragada criticizing the state government and the Centre for ignoring Andhra Pradesh in key budgetary allocations. This comes as neighboring Bihar secured multiple major projects and benefits.

YSRCP Slams Naidu Government for Budget Neglect

Yellapragada expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of allocations for Andhra Pradesh in critical sectors such as education, agriculture, industry, and infrastructure. He attributed this oversight to ineffective political leadership from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena coalition and the BJP-led central government.

“Despite having 16 MPs in Parliament, Andhra Pradesh has received no significant budget allocation. This failure reflects weak leadership from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu,” said Yellapragada.

Bihar Receives Significant Allocations

Highlighting the contrast between the two states, Yellapragada noted that Bihar, led by Nitish Kumar, received numerous benefits, including:

  • Development of Greenfield airports
  • Expansion of Patna Airport
  • Establishment of a Makhana Board
  • Financial support for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project

He emphasized that Bihar’s strategic advantage ahead of its state polls was evident in the budget announcements, leaving Andhra Pradesh “deceived and cheated.”

Chandrababu Naidu Praises Budget

Contrary to YSRCP’s criticism, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed the budget as “pro-people and progressive.” He praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that prioritized women, youth, farmers, and the poor.

“This budget reflects the vision for a developed India under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. It is a comprehensive blueprint for national prosperity,” Naidu said.

He also welcomed the tax relief for the middle class, calling it a significant move to support the backbone of India’s economy.

Political Implications

The contrasting views between the ruling and opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh reflect deep political divisions. With Bihar benefiting significantly from the Union Budget and Andhra Pradesh seemingly left out, questions remain about the political influence of Naidu’s government at the Centre.

As Andhra Pradesh prepares for future political challenges, the debate surrounding the budget’s fairness and inclusivity is likely to intensify.

Budget 2025

