Sunday, February 9, 2025
After BJP’s Victory, Delhi’s Mustafabad To Be Renamed Shivpuri Or Shiv Vihar – Is This Religious Politics?

Newly elected BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht has announced plans to rename Delhi’s Mustafabad to Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar, citing demographic changes in the area.

After BJP’s Victory, Delhi’s Mustafabad To Be Renamed Shivpuri Or Shiv Vihar – Is This Religious Politics?


Newly elected BJP MLA from Mustafabad, Mohan Singh Bisht, has announced plans to rename the area to either Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar. Bisht, who won the seat by defeating AAP candidate Adeel Ahmad Khan by 17,578 votes, made this statement on Sunday while also discussing the demographic composition of the constituency.

Bisht pointed out discrepancies in official data regarding Mustafabad’s religious demographics, stating, “The official data claims that Muslims make up 45% of the population, but from my observations, I believe the figure is closer to 60%, with Hindus making up the remaining 40%. We will conduct a census and also rename the area.”

Reflecting on his electoral journey, Bisht acknowledged his previous tenure as an MLA from Karawal Nagar before being reassigned to Mustafabad in the latest election. He admitted he was initially disappointed about the seat change but was confident of his victory. “I was saddened when my seat was changed, as I had been actively working in Karawal Nagar. However, I was confident that we would win Mustafabad,” he said.

Bisht also recalled the 2020 Delhi riots, expressing deep sorrow over the violence. Referring to the brutal killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma, he said, “The 2020 riots left me heartbroken. A boy named Ankit Sharma was hacked to death, people were brutally attacked. I had never seen such violence in Delhi. I was falsely accused, but later the court cleared the allegations.”

He took a strong stance against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a “juggler” and accusing him of failing to improve the capital’s condition over the last decade. “Kejriwal has done nothing for Delhi in the last 10–11 years. The national capital’s condition has only worsened under his governance,” he added.

Bisht’s statement on renaming Mustafabad has sparked discussions, with political analysts expecting a heated debate over the proposed changes.

Filed under

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Mustafabad name change Shiv Vihar Shivpuri

