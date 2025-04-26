After Bloodshed In Pahalgam Attack, The Reckoning Begins: Bulldozers Roar, Houses Demolished, Terror Hideouts Crumble, And No Sympathy For Sympathizers

Security forces arrested two terrorist associates from Thokerpora, Qaimoh, in Kulgam district. Meanwhile Officials demolished the house of Zakir Ahmad Ganie in Mutalhama village.

After Bloodshed In Pahalgam Attack, the Reckoning Begins: Bulldozers Roar, Terror Hideouts Crumble, And No Sympathy For Sympathizers

Security forces and Jammu & Kashmir authorities on Saturday bulldozed the house of a terror suspect linked to the brutal Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people and injured many. Officials confirmed the demolition of Zakir Ahmad Ganie’s house in Mutalhama village of Kulgam district. Ganie, active since 2023, is believed to be a key player in the April 22 massacre that targeted tourists in Baisaran meadow. Just a day earlier, authorities had razed the house of another Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Adil Thokar alias Adil Guree, in Anantnag. Security agencies have launched a relentless crackdown following the terror strike.

#WATCH | Kulgam, J&K | Visuals of a destroyed house in Matalhama village, allegedly linked to a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/IWjiLsR3s2 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2025

Bulldozers Roll In Kulgam And Anantnag, Demolishing Of Houses Continue

Officials demolished the house of Zakir Ahmad Ganie in Mutalhama village. Ganie, suspected to have been part of the April 22 bloodbath, now faces the wrath of the law — one brick at a time. Authorities had earlier brought down the house of LeT terrorist Adil Guree in Guree village, Bijbehara block. Guree, now among the most wanted, reportedly travelled illegally to Pakistan in 2018, received terror training, and re-entered J&K last year.

India’s Most Wanted: Terrorists and Traitors

Anantnag Police declared Adil Guree a most-wanted terrorist and offered a ₹20 lakh reward for any lead. Officials also named two Pakistani nationals as wanted in the same case. The cross-border connections remain under intense scrutiny. Guree is accused of helping execute the attack that left 25 Indian tourists and one Nepalese citizen dead.

‘Mujahideen’ at Home, Denial on the Street

Family members of the terrorists didn’t stay silent. The sister of the terrorist whose house was razed in Tral, Pulwama, told ANI, “My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a ‘Mujahideen’… Police had taken them all away.” She claimed the family is innocent and unaware of her brother’s activities.

LoC Heats Up as Army Responds

On the night of April 25–26, multiple Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire along the Line of Control in Kashmir. Indian troops responded swiftly and with matching intensity. Despite the exchange, no casualties were reported. Forces remain on high alert amid rising tensions along the border.

Crackdown Widens: Arrests Continue

Security forces arrested two terrorist associates from Thokerpora, Qaimoh, in Kulgam district. Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar and reviewed the security situation following the deadly Pahalgam ambush.

