LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi

After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi

The Supreme Court has directed that lawyers, journalists and other professionals must not be obstructed from performing their duties after allegations of police action during Delhi’s October 10 CEC protest.

Supreme Court (Image: X)
Supreme Court (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 19:32 IST

In response to the reports of the police interfering during the October 10 protest against the CEC in Delhi, the Supreme Court, on Sunday, emphasised that lawyers, journalists, and other professionals should be allowed to perform their professional responsibilities without any hindrances. A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued an interim order in response to a complaint that professionals were being obstructed by the Delhi Police during the protest. It was assured that professionals would not be barred from doing their jobs.

The order also directed that people be allowed to move freely across the national capital, subject to traffic regulations. The matter will be taken up again on Tuesday, when authorities are expected to submit their response.

You Might Be Interested In

Supreme Court Steps In After Allegations of Police Action During CEC Protest

The matter came before the court after allegations that lawyers were prevented from assisting their clients during the October 10 protest. Petitioners also claimed that some lawyers were beaten at a police station.

Several senior advocates raised concerns over the alleged obstruction, urging the court to address the difficulties faced by legal professionals and journalists while carrying out their work.

Lawyers Claim Colleagues Were Beaten and Threatened With FIRs

Senior advocates KK Venugopal, Kapil Sibal, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Menaka Guruswamy and Sanjay Hegde raised the issue before the bench. Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) president Devratt Yadav also pressed for intervention.

Hegde alleged that lawyers had been beaten at police stations and threatened with the registration of FIRs. He argued that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, as a leader of the Bar, should ensure lawyers could reach their clients and provide legal assistance.

Shadan Farasat Raises Alarm Over Treatment During Protest

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat also told the court that he had been brutalised during the protest. Describing the situation, he warned that it was only a step short of the national capital resembling a police state.

The allegations brought the conduct of police personnel during the protest into focus, particularly the concerns surrounding access to legal representation.

Court Seeks Authorities’ Response Before Further Hearing

The Supreme Court passed the order as an interim measure, recording the Solicitor General’s assurance that lawyers, journalists and other professionals would not be impeded in discharging their duties.

The direction on free movement across Delhi also remains subject to traffic regulations. The bench will consider the matter further on Tuesday after the authorities return with their response.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi
Tags: breaking-newsCEC ProtestDelhi Newsdelhi policeJournalistsLawyers Protestsupreme courtSupreme Court order

RELATED News

Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?

School Holiday Tomorrow October 12, 2026: Are Schools Open or Closed on Monday? Check State-Wise Updates

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court Orders No Illegal Detention Of Peaceful Protesters, Ensures Free Movement, Internet Access

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court To Hold Special Sunday Sitting On Detention Of Opposition Leaders At 10:30 AM

‘Tired Of Going To Supreme Court Again And Again, I’ve Lost Trust, If Anyone Can Save Constitution In These Times, It’s The SC, But…’: Sr Adv Kapil Sibal

LATEST NEWS

After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi

‘India Should Go Past Managing Shivam Dube…’: Former India Pacer Questions All-Rounder Ahead of 3rd T20I

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LIV vs MCI Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing Today? Check India’s Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

IND vs WI 3rd T20I FREE LIVE Channel: Check India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team TV Channel And Streaming Details

WATCH VIDEO: Steve Smith Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Kyle Verreynne In SA vs AUS 1st Test

Pakistan Violence: Christian Family’s Home and Shops Set on Fire, 35 Families Flee Village

‘Hard Work Has Paid Off’: 2011 World Cup Winner Reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Comeback After Four Years

IND vs NZ: Why Did New Zealand Unveil a Special Jersey For The India Tour? Check The Unique Reason Behind The Design

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi
After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi
After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi
After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi
After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi

QUICK LINKS