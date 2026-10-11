After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi

In response to the reports of the police interfering during the October 10 protest against the CEC in Delhi, the Supreme Court, on Sunday, emphasised that lawyers, journalists, and other professionals should be allowed to perform their professional responsibilities without any hindrances. A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued an interim order in response to a complaint that professionals were being obstructed by the Delhi Police during the protest. It was assured that professionals would not be barred from doing their jobs.

The order also directed that people be allowed to move freely across the national capital, subject to traffic regulations. The matter will be taken up again on Tuesday, when authorities are expected to submit their response.

Supreme Court Steps In After Allegations of Police Action During CEC Protest

The matter came before the court after allegations that lawyers were prevented from assisting their clients during the October 10 protest. Petitioners also claimed that some lawyers were beaten at a police station.

Several senior advocates raised concerns over the alleged obstruction, urging the court to address the difficulties faced by legal professionals and journalists while carrying out their work.

Lawyers Claim Colleagues Were Beaten and Threatened With FIRs

Senior advocates KK Venugopal, Kapil Sibal, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Menaka Guruswamy and Sanjay Hegde raised the issue before the bench. Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) president Devratt Yadav also pressed for intervention.

Hegde alleged that lawyers had been beaten at police stations and threatened with the registration of FIRs. He argued that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, as a leader of the Bar, should ensure lawyers could reach their clients and provide legal assistance.

Shadan Farasat Raises Alarm Over Treatment During Protest

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat also told the court that he had been brutalised during the protest. Describing the situation, he warned that it was only a step short of the national capital resembling a police state.

The allegations brought the conduct of police personnel during the protest into focus, particularly the concerns surrounding access to legal representation.

Court Seeks Authorities’ Response Before Further Hearing

The Supreme Court passed the order as an interim measure, recording the Solicitor General’s assurance that lawyers, journalists and other professionals would not be impeded in discharging their duties.

The direction on free movement across Delhi also remains subject to traffic regulations. The bench will consider the matter further on Tuesday after the authorities return with their response.