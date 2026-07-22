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Home > India News > After CJI Refusal, Delhi HC Steps In, Orders Preservation Of CCTV Footage Amid Police Brutality Allegations

After CJI Refusal, Delhi HC Steps In, Orders Preservation Of CCTV Footage Amid Police Brutality Allegations

The Delhi HC has ordered authorities to preserve video footage of student protests after CJI Surya Kant declines an urgent hearing.

After CJI Refusal, Delhi HC Steps In, Orders Preservation Of CCTV Footage Amid Police Brutality Allegations

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 17:28 IST

Following the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant an urgent hearing on alleged police brutality against students during the Delhi protests, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to preserve all CCTV footage, video recordings, and other relevant records related to the incident. A High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ordered that all material connected to the protests be preserved strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the authorities.

Delhi High Court Schedules Next Hearing for September 11

The Delhi High Court ordered the preservation of all relevant evidentiary material and sought formal responses from the Union Government and the Delhi Police regarding the pleas filed. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate N. Hariharan sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged excessive use of force, the registration of FIRs against the responsible police personnel, the production of official deployment records, and disciplinary action against the officers involved in the brutality. The High Court has listed the matter for its next hearing on September 11.

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Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined a request for an urgent hearing on the police brutality claims. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant advised the petitioners’ counsel not to waste the court’s time after the lawyer attempted to persuade the bench by arguing that the protests involved issues affecting lakhs of students. CJI Kant stated that the petitioner should not “waste” judicial time through emergency video submissions and advised them to pursue appropriate legal remedies through the proper judicial hierarchy.

Delhi Student Protests Turn Violent During March to Parliament

On July 20, tens of thousands of students took out a massive protest march toward Parliament, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over continuous national examination irregularities. However, the demonstration turned violent when security forces intercepted the march, leading to widespread chaos and injuries among scores of students due to the excessive use of force, including baton charges and tear gas, by the Delhi Police. In response, the police claimed that at least 118 security personnel were injured after protesters attempted to break through barricades and allegedly threw stones. Scores of injured students and police officers were subsequently admitted to various hospitals across the national capital, including Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, for medical treatment.  


Also Read: CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’

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After CJI Refusal, Delhi HC Steps In, Orders Preservation Of CCTV Footage Amid Police Brutality Allegations
Tags: CJI Surya Kant student protest pleaDelhi High Court student protest CCTV orderDelhi police brutality CCTV footageDelhi student protest court hearing

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After CJI Refusal, Delhi HC Steps In, Orders Preservation Of CCTV Footage Amid Police Brutality Allegations

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After CJI Refusal, Delhi HC Steps In, Orders Preservation Of CCTV Footage Amid Police Brutality Allegations
After CJI Refusal, Delhi HC Steps In, Orders Preservation Of CCTV Footage Amid Police Brutality Allegations
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