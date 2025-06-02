After Delhi HC Dubs Madrasi Camps Unathorised, TN Govt To Assist People To Relocate Back To Their Native Districts

The state government said that all legal avenues available to the residents of Madrasi Camp for retaining the unauthorized constructions at the site have been duly exhausted.

Even as a Delhi High court dubbed Madrasi Camp in the national capital unauthorised construction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured the residents of the camp that the state government will provide assistance to those who choose to return to their native districts in the state and comprehensive support, including assistance for livelihood and other essential needs, will be extended to them.

The “Madrasi Camp” is a slum settlement located along the bank of the Barapullah Jangpura drain, near Nizamuddin Railway Station in South Delhi, which comprises 370 slum dwellings and is predominantly inhabited by persons of Tamil Nadu origin.

The High Court of Delhi has noted that “Madrasi Camp” is an unauthorized construction or encroachment on the bank of the Barapullah drain.

This has led to obstruction and blockage of the drain, causing significant waterlogging in the surrounding areas, especially during the monsoon season.

Accordingly, the Court has directed that eligible residents be rehabilitated and relocated under the provisions of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Act and the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

In compliance with the directions of the court, a comprehensive survey was undertaken by the Eligibility Determination Committee to assess the eligibility of all residents for rehabilitation and relocation.

Pursuant to this exercise, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has determined that 215 out of the 370 residents are eligible for allotment.

Accordingly, these eligible beneficiaries have been allotted residential units under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) located in Narela, Delhi.

Furthermore, all legal petitions filed by the residents of “Madrasi Camp” have been adjudicated and disposed of by the High Court of Delhi vide order dated May 9, 2025. The said order mandates the commencement of demolition activities at “Madrasi Camp” with effect from June 1, 2025.

The state government said that all legal avenues available to the residents of Madrasi Camp for retaining the unauthorized constructions at the site have been duly exhausted. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the “Tamil Nadu House” in New Delhi has been tasked with actively facilitating and overseeing coordination efforts.

“Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the welfare of persons of Tamil Nadu origin residing outside the State, the state government is in active coordination with the residents of Madrasi Camp to ensure that every possible support is extended to them without delay.

“As directed by the Chief Minister, the Tamil Nadu government shall assist the residents of Madrasi Camp, who choose to return to their native districts in the state. Comprehensive support, including assistance for livelihood and other essential needs, will be extended to them. This assistance will be facilitated through the offices of the concerned District Collectors to ensure timely and effective implementation,” it added.

