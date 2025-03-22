After Four Years, CBI Files Closure Report On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

More than four years after taking charge of the investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources confirmed on Saturday.

More than four years after taking charge of the investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources confirmed on Saturday.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, triggering widespread speculation and multiple conspiracy theories. Following allegations from Sushant’s father against actress Rhea Chakraborty and counterclaims by Chakraborty against Rajput’s family, the case was handed over to the CBI in August 2020.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After years of investigation, forensic analysis, and questioning over 20 individuals, the CBI found no evidence suggesting foul play or external coercion leading to the actor’s death. The closure report clears Rhea Chakraborty and her family of any wrongdoing. An AIIMS forensic team had earlier ruled out murder, classifying the case as suicide.

The case, which began with abetment to suicide allegations by Rajput’s family, led to extensive forensic examinations of his personal belongings, including electronic devices. However, no substantial evidence emerged to support claims of criminal involvement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lookout Circulars Cancelled

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision to revoke lookout circulars issued against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The apex court dismissed the government’s challenge to the ruling, criticizing it as “frivolous” and cautioning authorities against pursuing unnecessary litigation.

With the closure report now submitted, the legal chapter of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case seems to be drawing to an end, even as public discussions around the actor’s untimely demise continue.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Dances With Rinku Singh On ‘Lut Put Gaya’ Song In The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony