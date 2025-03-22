Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • After Four Years, CBI Files Closure Report On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

After Four Years, CBI Files Closure Report On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

More than four years after taking charge of the investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources confirmed on Saturday.

After Four Years, CBI Files Closure Report On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case


More than four years after taking charge of the investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources confirmed on Saturday.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, triggering widespread speculation and multiple conspiracy theories. Following allegations from Sushant’s father against actress Rhea Chakraborty and counterclaims by Chakraborty against Rajput’s family, the case was handed over to the CBI in August 2020.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After years of investigation, forensic analysis, and questioning over 20 individuals, the CBI found no evidence suggesting foul play or external coercion leading to the actor’s death. The closure report clears Rhea Chakraborty and her family of any wrongdoing. An AIIMS forensic team had earlier ruled out murder, classifying the case as suicide.

The case, which began with abetment to suicide allegations by Rajput’s family, led to extensive forensic examinations of his personal belongings, including electronic devices. However, no substantial evidence emerged to support claims of criminal involvement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lookout Circulars Cancelled

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision to revoke lookout circulars issued against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The apex court dismissed the government’s challenge to the ruling, criticizing it as “frivolous” and cautioning authorities against pursuing unnecessary litigation.

With the closure report now submitted, the legal chapter of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case seems to be drawing to an end, even as public discussions around the actor’s untimely demise continue.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Dances With Rinku Singh On ‘Lut Put Gaya’ Song In The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

Filed under

CBI Sushant Singh Rajput

Israel launches second wa

Israel Launches Second Wave Of Airstrikes Against Hezbollah In Lebanon, Netanyahu And Katz Order More...
David Warner slams Air In

David Warner Rages At Air India Over ‘Pilotless’ Flight Delay As MP Supriya Sule Slams...
newsx

After Four Years, CBI Files Closure Report On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case
newsx

Why Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not Playing In RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener?
Hardik Pandya will miss M

Hardik Pandya Banned For Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK – Here’s Why!
newsx

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya’s Emotional Hug Takes...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israel Launches Second Wave Of Airstrikes Against Hezbollah In Lebanon, Netanyahu And Katz Order More Retaliatory Strikes

Israel Launches Second Wave Of Airstrikes Against Hezbollah In Lebanon, Netanyahu And Katz Order More...

David Warner Rages At Air India Over ‘Pilotless’ Flight Delay As MP Supriya Sule Slams Airline For ‘Unacceptable’ Chaos

David Warner Rages At Air India Over ‘Pilotless’ Flight Delay As MP Supriya Sule Slams...

Why Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not Playing In RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener?

Why Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not Playing In RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener?

Hardik Pandya Banned For Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK – Here’s Why!

Hardik Pandya Banned For Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK – Here’s Why!

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya’s Emotional Hug Takes Center Stage Before Clash

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya’s Emotional Hug Takes...

Entertainment

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani,

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival