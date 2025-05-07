After India, Pakistan Blocks 16 Indian YouTube Channels, 32 Websites Over “False Propaganda”

In a significant move to curb what it calls “digital disinformation,” Pakistan’s telecom regulator has blocked 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 individual YouTube video links, and 32 websites.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, comes amid heightened regional tensions. According to the PTA, these digital platforms were involved in circulating “false, misleading, and harmful narratives” designed to damage Pakistan’s image, influence public opinion, and stir unrest. The authority said it took the step in the interest of national security and to protect Pakistan’s online space from foreign influence and manipulation.

Pakistan Says It’s Acting to Defend National Interests

A statement from the PTA explained that the action was necessary “in light of the prevailing regional situation.” Without naming specific events, officials hinted that the disinformation campaign was closely tied to current geopolitical developments. The statement emphasized that such content not only spreads lies but also “undermines national unity.”

“We’re committed to making the internet a safer and more trustworthy space for our citizens,” said a PTA spokesperson. “This is part of an ongoing effort to make sure online platforms are not used to mislead people or threaten Pakistan’s national interests.”

More Bans Could Follow as Monitoring Continues

The authority said it will continue to monitor online content closely. Any digital media—whether local or foreign—that’s found to be spreading hate, disinformation, or false narratives against Pakistan will face similar action, officials warned. The PTA also called on digital users and platforms to act responsibly, urging them to avoid sharing unverified or inflammatory content.