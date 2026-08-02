After NEET-UG Paper Leak, NTA Announces ₹7.5 Crore Security Overhaul Across Offices and Exam Facilities

NTA has taken an important step to improve its security measures after the paper leak incident in NEET-UG 2026. NTA has issued a ₹7.5 crore tender to engage a professional security agency for its headquarters in Delhi, along with other offices that handle confidential examination materials.

The decision came after NTA’s efforts to streamline the examination process due to the controversy that forced NTA to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 exam.

NTA Plans Stronger Security at Key Locations

As per the Request for Proposal (RFP) from NTA, the professional agency will offer round-the-clock security services at NTA’s office premises in Minto Road, Delhi and other regional offices, including Okhla.

The security agency will ensure the safety of NTA staff, visitors, office premises, confidential examination material, server room, strong rooms, warehouse, record room and other such sensitive areas where examination records are kept. The initial contract period will be for two years, and further extension of two one-year periods is possible on satisfactory performance.

Who Can Apply for the ₹7.5 Crore Contract?

The tender was floated on July 25, with the time limit for bids set till 3 pm on August 17. Technical bids will be opened on the same day.

For eligibility, bidders require a minimum of five years of experience in providing professional security services. They should also have an average annual turnover of ₹10 crore in the last three financial years.

The agency requires prior experience in the security of central government organisations, examination conducting bodies, universities, airports, hospitals, metros, or any high-security establishment.

The tentative contract amount is ₹7.5 crore, excluding GST. Bidders also need to submit an earnest money deposit of ₹15 lakh along with performance security of 5% of the total contract amount.

Quality Given More Importance Than Lowest Price

Instead of selecting the lowest bidder, NTA has chosen the Quality-and-Cost Based Selection (QCBS) model. According to the RFP, this decision has been taken because of “the sensitive nature of NTA’s examination ecosystem and confidentiality requirements”.

Under this system, technical quality will account for 70% of the final score, while financial bids will carry a weightage of 30%. Only agencies which have scored at least 70 marks in the technical evaluation will move to the financial round.

Technology to Play a Bigger Role in Security

Technology usage by the chosen company will also be considered. This involves GPS-enabled patrols, biometrics for attendance, incident reporting tools, and deployments.

Security officers will monitor entry and exit into the NTA offices, ensuring that “only authorized persons enter restricted areas.” Records of visitors will be kept, and handheld and doorframe metal detectors will be used in important entry points. Officers will also safeguard examination papers, IT systems, servers, and storage rooms.

In addition, the RFP indicates that the vendor and its employees “shall maintain strict confidentiality” with respect to examination papers, IT systems, security arrangements, and any other information gathered during the contract period. This will not change even after termination of the contract.

Security Overhaul Comes After NEET-UG Paper Leak Investigation

This security overhaul follows a charge sheet filed by the CBI against all 13 accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

As per the investigation, the leak came from paper setters to beneficiaries, and the entire process has come to light. There has been no participation from any government officer or NTA official in this matter; rather, it is understood that the paper was leaked by teachers who set the paper.

In the wake of the leakage, the National Testing Agency (NTA) scrapped the NEET-UG exam originally scheduled for May 3 and conducted on May 12 following receipt of an email stating that a leaked “guess paper” matched the real question paper. A retake of the test was subsequently conducted on June 21. The new security measure is an indication of the steps being taken by NTA to ensure the security of the examination process.