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Home > India News > After Nepal Disaster, Is Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir At Risk? 2,292 Glacial Lakes Raise Flood Fears

After Nepal Disaster, Is Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir At Risk? 2,292 Glacial Lakes Raise Flood Fears

Could Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir face a Nepal-like flash flood? A study finds 2,292 glacial lakes in the Sutlej basin, raising alarm.

Glacial Lakes Raise Flash Flood Risk Across Northern India (Image: ANI)
Glacial Lakes Raise Flash Flood Risk Across Northern India (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 10:47 IST

A Nepal-like flash flood disaster could pose a serious threat to India’s northern mountainous regions, with thousands of glacial lakes spread across the Himalayan basins of Himachal Pradesh and hundreds located in Tibet. A recent study by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment has identified 2,292 glacial lakes in the Sutlej basin alone. Of these, 1,335 are in Chinese-occupied Tibet, while 470 are in Spiti and 487 lie in the Sutlej region of Himachal Pradesh below Khab in Kinnaur.

The concern is not that every lake is dangerous, but that rapidly growing or unstable lakes could burst after an earthquake, avalanche, landslide or weakening of a natural dam. Such a breach could send huge volumes of water and debris downstream. The impact could extend beyond Himachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir and the plains of Punjab.

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Regions face risks from thousands of expanding glacial lakes

The Sutlej basin has 49 lakes spread across more than 10 hectares, while another 51 cover between five and 10 hectares. A total of 2,192 lakes have an area of less than five hectares. Apart from Sutlej, 373 glacial lakes have been identified in the Chenab and Ravi basins.

One of the biggest concerns is Geepangnath Lake near Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti. The lake covered 27 hectares in 1975 but has now expanded to 110 hectares, with an average depth of 36 metres. Its more-than-fourfold expansion has been linked to rapid glacier melting. It is now the largest lake in Himachal Pradesh by area, and a breach caused by an earthquake, landslide, avalanche or failure of its natural dam could send water and debris through Udaipur and towards Jammu and Kashmir.

Himachal Pradesh study uses satellite images to map the threat

Reportedly, Dr SS Randhawa, Disaster Management Advisor to the state government and former Principal Scientific Officer of HimCOSTE, said the latest study used 2023 images from the 5.8-metre-resolution LISS-4 satellite and identified 2,292 glacial lakes in the Sutlej basin.

Earlier satellite data had identified 242 lakes in the Chenab basin, 93 in the Beas basin and 38 in the Ravi basin in 2019 using 23.5-metre-resolution LISS-3 imagery. Randhawa said Himachal Pradesh has now been placed in earthquake Zone 6, after previously being classified in Zones 4 and 5. He warned that a glacial lake bursting after an earthquake, in a situation similar to Nepal, could cause massive devastation.

Himachal Pradesh villages fear growing lakes near Sangla and beyond

Fear has also grown in Sangla Valley after the recent disaster in Nepal. Yarpabung Lake in Debar Kande is around 550 metres long and 260 metres wide. Residents fear that an earthquake or flood could cause it to burst, sending water towards areas around the confluence of the Baspa and Sutlej rivers. People in the valley have urged the state government and district administration to take safety measures.

The National Disaster Management Authority has identified four lakes in Himachal Pradesh as the most dangerous and early warning systems are being installed. They include Vasuki Lake in Kullu, Gipang Lake (Ghepal) in Lahaul-Spiti, Baspa Lake in Sangla Valley and Kalka Lake in Kashang Gad on the Sutlej basin. Gipang has an area of 92.09 hectares, Baspa Lake is spread over 18.88 hectares at an altitude of 15,465 feet in Kinnaur, while Kalka covers 27.89 hectares.

Himachal Pradesh has seen Sutlej floods with devastating impact before

The danger is not theoretical. During the July 31-August 1, 2000 floods, the Sutlej rose nearly 60 feet above normal. Around 200 kilometres of NH-22 were affected, 20 bridges and 22 swings were washed away, 135 people died and damage was estimated at around Rs 1,466 crore.

In 2005, Parchu Lake in Tibet burst and flooded the Sutlej. Around 10 kilometres of NH-22 between Wangtu and Samdo were washed away, along with 10 bridges and 11 ropeways. Government and public property suffered damage estimated at around Rs 610 crore.

Hydro engineer RL Justa said around one-quarter of the Sutlej basin lies in Himachal Pradesh, while three-quarters is in Chinese-occupied Tibet. This means the risk cannot be assessed only within Himachal Pradesh. Experts say satellite monitoring of lakes towards Tibet, mapping possible flood routes and stronger early warning systems are essential to prevent a Nepal-like disaster from causing widespread damage downstream.

Also Read: Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing    

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After Nepal Disaster, Is Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir At Risk? 2,292 Glacial Lakes Raise Flood Fears
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After Nepal Disaster, Is Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir At Risk? 2,292 Glacial Lakes Raise Flood Fears

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After Nepal Disaster, Is Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir At Risk? 2,292 Glacial Lakes Raise Flood Fears
After Nepal Disaster, Is Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir At Risk? 2,292 Glacial Lakes Raise Flood Fears
After Nepal Disaster, Is Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir At Risk? 2,292 Glacial Lakes Raise Flood Fears
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