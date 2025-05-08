After Operation Sindoor, BSF Tightens Security On Bangladesh Border Amid Fears Of Pakistan Retaliation

BSF increases vigilance on the India-Bangladesh border after Operation Sindoor. Murshidabad locals panic as fears of Pakistan retaliation and regional instability grow.

In the wake of India’s bold military action through Operation Sindoor, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its presence along the India-Bangladesh border, especially in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The enhanced security comes amid growing concerns over possible retaliatory moves by Pakistan, following missile strikes that destroyed nine terror camps in just 25 minutes.

The military operation was launched by India as a direct response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 innocent tourists were gunned down in an open-fire attack by Pakistan-backed militants. The horrifying incident, captured on video, circulated widely on social media and drew massive condemnation from across the globe.

In response to rising Indo-Pak tensions, mock drills have been conducted across India to assess civil readiness for potential air strikes. Meanwhile, security agencies are particularly focused on sensitive border areas like Murshidabad, where panic and uncertainty loom large.

Border Villages on Edge Amid War-Like Tensions

Murshidabad, sharing a 142.35 km-long international border with Bangladesh—with 42.35 km on land and 83 km across riverine stretches—has become a focal point of concern. Local residents, living under the shadow of international developments, express both anxiety and resilience.

“Some people are really scared, because we’re close to the Bangladesh border. No one knows what could happen next,” said a resident of a border village, as reported by CNN. Others, however, placed trust in the BSF’s continuous patrolling. “We feel safe as long as BSF is here. They’re monitoring everything, day and night,” said another villager.

Geopolitical Shifts in Bangladesh Add to Local Concerns

Adding to the sense of unease is the recent political unrest in Bangladesh, which has led to a tense atmosphere in adjacent Indian border areas. While no major incidents have occurred so far, thanks to BSF vigilance, the people of Murshidabad remain concerned about how the evolving regional scenario could affect them.

Despite the fears, the BSF’s round-the-clock patrolling and active surveillance offer a layer of reassurance. The central government and defense forces remain alert to prevent any breach of national security, especially after the escalation marked by India’s missile offensive under Operation Sindoor.

