Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
After Operation Sindoor, Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi’s Sent Back, Amid Verification Exercise

In the wake of the April terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has ramped up efforts to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants through a coordinated national crackdown now operating under the banner of Operation Sindoor.

After Operation Sindoor, Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi's Sent Back, Amid Verification Exercise


In the wake of the April terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has ramped up efforts to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants through a coordinated national crackdown now operating under the banner of Operation Sindoor. Launched in the early hours of May 7, the operation has already seen over 2,000 undocumented individuals “pushed back” across the border, with as many voluntarily returning to Bangladesh amid fear of detention.

According to top government sources, the operation is concentrated along the Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam borders—regions identified for their logistical viability rather than political leanings.

Gujarat, notably, was the first state to begin rounding up undocumented migrants and has reportedly accounted for nearly half of the deportations so far. Delhi and Haryana followed closely, with additional round-ups occurring in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Assam.

Deportation Logistics and Growing Voluntary Exodus

The process involves verified individuals being flown by Indian Air Force aircraft from various cities to border areas where they are kept in makeshift BSF-run camps. Within hours, they are handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) after being provided food and some Bangladeshi currency. The cooperation from BGB, sources say, has so far been “smooth,” largely because most returnees are not resisting deportation.

Interestingly, a nearly equal number of undocumented migrants are reportedly arriving voluntarily at the border, spurred by widespread media reports of the crackdown. “Most are poor labourers who fear indefinite detention and lack the resources to pursue legal relief. Many are choosing to return rather than face jail,” said a security official.

In states like West Bengal, the operation has seen limited action due to the complex nature of the border, which often runs through dense villages or even households with cross-border familial ties, raising the risk of law and order disruptions.

Officials caution, however, that while the operation is effective, it offers only a temporary solution. “Many who are pushed back tend to return quietly once the crackdown loses intensity,” a senior source noted. This is why the Centre is now pushing for biometric data collection to prevent repeat entries and integrate such information with broader immigration databases.

While the numbers remain in the thousands for now, sources expect official resistance from Dhaka if the weekly deportations scale up to 10,000 or more. Nonetheless, within India, the consensus within the security establishment is clear: the political and national security climate has shifted, and illegal immigration will now be met with zero tolerance.

(Inputs taken from Indian Express)

