After Pahalgam Attack, EAM Jaishankar Stresses ‘Zero Tolerance For Terrorism’ In Call With UK Foreign Secretary

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar firmly conveyed India’s policy of “zero tolerance” for terrorism to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a phone conversation on Sunday.

Jaishankar highlighted the “cross-border” links to the Pahalgam attack and stressed that India would deliver the “harshest response” to the perpetrators. “Spoke to Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy of the UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism,” Jaishankar posted on social media.

The conversation came even as British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also spoke to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The Pakistan Foreign Office said Dar reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to “defending its national interests” while promoting peace. Dar also criticized India’s “unilateral” move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a “clear violation” of international obligations.

In response to the terror attack, India has announced a series of stringent measures against Pakistan, including:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari

Downgrading of diplomatic ties

Pakistan retaliated by shutting down its airspace for Indian flights and suspending all trade activities, including those via third countries. Islamabad warned that any attempt to block river waters would be seen as an “act of war.”

The Jaishankar-Lammy conversation followed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, where he condemned the “barbaric” Pahalgam attack. Several other global leaders have also extended their support to India, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, among others.

Addressing the nation in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program, Prime Minister Modi vowed a “harshest response” to those behind the attack. “The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I assure the affected families that justice will be done,” Modi said.

The Pahalgam attack has drawn widespread condemnation globally, further isolating Pakistan on the international stage amid growing calls for collective action against cross-border terrorism.

