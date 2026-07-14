After Ram Mandir Donation Row, Why Is Badrinath Dham’s Offerings Theft Probe Getting Bigger?

The case which started off as a theft of offerings at Badrinath Dham has escalated and is not only confined to the alleged theft but has expanded into a much broader investigation by the police whose scope of inquiry is not anymore limited to the one suspended employee. New videos have led to the investigation of further involvement of temple employees and a special team of high-profile officers has entered the shrine to inquire about the administrative lapses in managing the donations offered by the devotees.

The SIT, constituted by the Uttarakhand government, reached Badrinath Dham and immediately began its field investigation. Led by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, the three-member team, which also includes senior finance and management officials, started examining the donation handling system instead of limiting its inquiry to the criminal case alone.

Badrinath Dham probe reaches CEO as investigators examine temple’s donation system

As the investigation gathered pace, the SIT questioned Temple Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad and his Personal Assistant Atul Dimri about administrative procedures and oversight related to the handling of devotees’ offerings. Investigators also took charge of the temple’s CCTV control room, where they began reviewing surveillance footage, operational records and the process followed during the counting of cash donations.

The administrative inquiry is unfolding alongside the police investigation. Suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee Pramod Nautiyal, who was arrested in connection with the alleged theft, has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court in Gopeshwar and lodged in Pursadi District Jail.

Badrinath Dham CCTV footage shifts investigation beyond one accused

The direction of the case changed after investigators reviewed CCTV recordings from June 25. According to officials, the footage showed several other BKTC employees inside the currency-counting room allegedly behaving suspiciously. Police have now seized the relevant CCTV footage and begun scrutinising those employees as part of the investigation.

With the focus widening, investigators are trying to determine whether the alleged theft at Badrinath Dham involved more than one person. Along with identifying the role of those seen in the footage, police are also tracing the money trail to establish whether an organised insider network operated within the temple’s donation management system.

Badrinath Dham controversy triggers political clash as government deepens inquiry

The issue has also sparked a political confrontation in Uttarakhand. BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi accused Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal of politicising the controversy and claimed that questions had also been raised during Godiyal’s tenure as Temple Committee chairman. Godiyal responded by saying he was ready to publicly answer every allegation made against him.

The controversy first surfaced after Bhairav Sena founder Sandeep Khatri alleged serious irregularities in the handling of offerings donated by devotees at Badrinath Dham. As public pressure mounted, the BKTC initially formed a four-member inquiry committee. The Uttarakhand government later constituted a separate three-member high-level committee, whose findings are now running parallel to the police investigation. With senior officials under scrutiny, CCTV footage under forensic examination and the investigation expanding beyond the first accused, the case has become one of the biggest probes into temple administration and donation management in recent years.

(With inputs from ANI)

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