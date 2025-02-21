Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
India’s Got Latent Row:After Ranveer, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves SC, Seeks Cancelling Of Case

The Supreme Court is set to hear YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's plea today seeking to quash an FIR filed in another state over obscene remarks made on a web show he co-judged.

India’s Got Latent Row:After Ranveer, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves SC, Seeks Cancelling Of Case

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's plea today


The legal battle surrounding YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has now reached the Supreme Court, where he has sought relief in connection with an FIR registered in Guwahati. Chanchlani, one of the individuals named in the case linked to alleged obscenity in an online show, has moved the top court to either quash the FIR or transfer it to Mumbai. The case primarily revolves around podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks on stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, for which he is the key accused.

The matter has been listed for hearing before a Supreme Court bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh on Friday. Chanchlani’s plea, drafted by advocate Shubham Kulshreshtha and filed through advocate Manju Jaitley, argues that the FIR lodged at Cyber Police Station, Guwahati Crime Branch, should be quashed, as it was registered later. The petition also seeks a transfer of the case to Mumbai, citing that FIR No. 05 of 2025 was filed first at the Mumbai Police Station Nodal Cyber.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court granted interim bail to Chanchlani earlier this week, directing him to appear before the investigating officer within ten days. His legal team has maintained that he did not make any objectionable statements during the show, asserting that the allegations in the FIR are against co-accused individuals.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani

