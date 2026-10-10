After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh. This decision was taken after considering the security concerns which are continue to affect Saudi Arabia. The latest extensions mean passengers travelling between India and Riyadh could face further disruption over the coming days. Air India Express has extended the date till when the flight would remain cancelled to Riyadh until October 14, while Air India has extended the suspension until October 15. Amid the serious situation in the Saudi Capital, Akasa Air also extended its flight suspension till October 13.

Riyadh Flight Cancellations Extended, Here Are the New Dates

Air India and Air India Express had initially announced the cancellation of Riyadh services until October 10. However, with the regional situation continuing to evolve, both airlines have extended the restrictions.

In a statement issued on October 10, Akasa Air said, “In view of the continuing security situation in Riyadh, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh till October 13, 2026.”

The airline added that it was monitoring developments in real time.

Which Indian Cities Will Be Affected by the Flight Disruptions?

Air India Express operates 16 weekly flights to Riyadh. Their flights take off from Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode. Air India, on the other hand, operates seven weekly flights to the Saudi capital from Delhi and Mumbai. The further extension of flight cancellations affects passengers who are scheduled to travel on these routes during the suspension period.

Full Refunds, Free Rescheduling Offered to Passengers

The airlines have announced relief measures for affected passengers. Air India and Air India Express are offering full refunds to passengers whose flights have been cancelled. Air India Express is also providing free rescheduling, according to officials.

Akasa Air has offered passengers the option of a full refund, credited to the original payment method within seven days, or rescheduling at no additional cost. Passengers who booked through travel partners have been asked to contact them directly.

Houthi Attacks Raise Security Concerns in Saudi Arabia

The flight suspensions come amid escalating hostilities involving the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia. Earlier this week, airports in Riyadh and Abha reportedly came under attack by Houthi militants. Reports of attacks involving armed drones and missiles have added to security concerns in the region.

The airlines said they were closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation. Further updates will depend on how the security situation evolves.