LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have extended Riyadh flight cancellations amid security concerns in Saudi Arabia. Check the revised suspension dates, affected routes and refund and rescheduling options.

Riyadh Flights Suspended Again
Riyadh Flights Suspended Again

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 23:00 IST

Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh. This decision was taken after considering the security concerns which are continue to affect Saudi Arabia. The latest extensions mean passengers travelling between India and Riyadh could face further disruption over the coming days. Air India Express has extended the date till when the flight would remain cancelled to Riyadh until October 14, while Air India has extended the suspension until October 15. Amid the serious situation in the Saudi Capital, Akasa Air also extended its flight suspension till October 13.

Riyadh Flight Cancellations Extended, Here Are the New Dates

Air India and Air India Express had initially announced the cancellation of Riyadh services until October 10. However, with the regional situation continuing to evolve, both airlines have extended the restrictions.

You Might Be Interested In

In a statement issued on October 10, Akasa Air said, “In view of the continuing security situation in Riyadh, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh till October 13, 2026.”

The airline added that it was monitoring developments in real time.

Which Indian Cities Will Be Affected by the Flight Disruptions?

Air India Express operates 16 weekly flights to Riyadh. Their flights take off from Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode. Air India, on the other hand, operates seven weekly flights to the Saudi capital from Delhi and Mumbai. The further extension of flight cancellations affects passengers who are scheduled to travel on these routes during the suspension period.

Full Refunds, Free Rescheduling Offered to Passengers

The airlines have announced relief measures for affected passengers. Air India and Air India Express are offering full refunds to passengers whose flights have been cancelled. Air India Express is also providing free rescheduling, according to officials.

Akasa Air has offered passengers the option of a full refund, credited to the original payment method within seven days, or rescheduling at no additional cost. Passengers who booked through travel partners have been asked to contact them directly.

Houthi Attacks Raise Security Concerns in Saudi Arabia

The flight suspensions come amid escalating hostilities involving the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia. Earlier this week, airports in Riyadh and Abha reportedly came under attack by Houthi militants. Reports of attacks involving armed drones and missiles have added to security concerns in the region.

The airlines said they were closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation. Further updates will depend on how the security situation evolves.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules
Tags: air india expressair india’Airport NewsAkasa AirFlight Updatesflight-cancellationHouthi attacksIndia Saudi ArabiaRiyadh Flightssaudi arabia newstravel news

RELATED News

Decoding the Mysteries of the Fifth Veda

Anshan Fast or Padyatra March? Sonam Wangchuk’s Warning After CJP Protest Arrests, Says India Is Under ‘Undeclared Emergency’

Wife Suffers From Anxiety Disorder, Yet CRPF Officer Must Leave For New Posting, Then Gauhati High Court Gives 15-Day Relief

Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Acid Attack Survivor, Bars Delhi Hospital From Discharging Her Over Treatment Costs

Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026

LATEST NEWS

Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban

‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details As India And West Indies Brace For Another Run-Fest In Indore

‘We Want Vada Pav Back!’ Student Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief, His Reply on Junk Food Goes Viral – Watch

‘Going to Have a Good Time at Anfield’: Haaland’s Confident Message to Man City Fans Ahead of Liverpool Showdown

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Can Team India Bounce Back Against The West Indies After Ranchi’s Run-Fest? Check Men In Blue’s Predicted XI

‘250? Cool’: Shai Hope Takes a Dig at Shubman Gill After West Indies Pull Off Record Chase Against India in 2nd T20I

Newborn Son Dies in Odisha, Family Uses Ration Card to Arrange Rs 5,000 for His Final Journey

Cristiano Ronaldo Provisionally Suspended By Portuguese Football Federation After Exiting National Team

After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules
After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules
After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules
After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules
After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

QUICK LINKS