After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources

The probe into the unauthorized entry case involving Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Delhi Police sources told NewsX.

According to sources, the Crime Branch will now carry out further investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Ranka and Das were taken back to Tihar Jail after their judicial custody was extended by two more days.

While reading the order, the court said, ‘The application filed by investigating officer is supported by substantial material on record, raising serious concerns regarding the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, which cannot be brushed aside without proper consideration.’

The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court also said the two activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka showed no respect for the law and that were serious concerns about the du breaching peace and tranquillity.

The next date of hearing in the case is October 21.

Meanwhile, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has reacted on the judicial custody extension by posting on X. He said, “Ashu and Saurav’s first crime was waving the Tiranga at Jantar Mantar. Their second crime? Refusing to back down. Even after five days in jail, they walked into court with smiles on their faces, their spirits unbroken.”

Another CJP activist Ratna Shah slammed the court order saying keeping them in jail won’t break their spirit.