LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources

After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources

While reading the order, the court said, 'The application filed by investigating officer is supported by substantial material on record, raising serious concerns regarding the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, which cannot be brushed aside without proper consideration.'

Ranka and Das were taken back to Tihar Jail after their judicial custody was extended by two more days.
Ranka and Das were taken back to Tihar Jail after their judicial custody was extended by two more days.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 10:43 IST

The probe into the unauthorized entry case involving Cockroach Janta Party  (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Delhi Police sources told NewsX.
 
According to sources, the Crime Branch will now carry out further investigation into the matter.
 
Meanwhile, Ranka and Das were taken back to Tihar Jail after their judicial custody was extended by two more days.
 
While reading the order, the court said, ‘The application filed by investigating officer is supported by substantial material on record, raising serious concerns regarding the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, which cannot be brushed aside without proper consideration.’
 
The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court also said the two activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka showed no respect for the law and that were serious concerns about the du breaching peace and tranquillity.
 
The next date of hearing in the case is October 21.
 
Meanwhile, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has reacted on the judicial custody extension by posting on X. He said, “Ashu and Saurav’s first crime was waving the Tiranga at Jantar Mantar. Their second crime? Refusing to back down. Even after five days in jail, they walked into court with smiles on their faces, their spirits unbroken.”
 
Another CJP activist Ratna Shah slammed the court order saying keeping them in jail won’t break their spirit.
 
“I met Saurav and Ashu before leaving, and they are stronger than we think. This is how the State tries to crush young people, but it should know that it will not break their spirit. Keeping them in jail for unfurling the national flag? If this isn’t an undeclared Emergency, then what is? Repression will not break their spirit,” Ratna Shah posted on X.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources
Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited Expands Global Outreach Through Multi-City Education Fairs, Indo-Russia Talent Bridge 2026 and Overseas Recruitment Initiatives

Core4 Engineers Limited IPO Opens on Friday, October 23, 2026

Bright Outdoor Media Limited Reports 13.49% YoY Growth in Total Income and 9.45% YoY Growth in Net Profit in H1 FY27

XLRI Hosts Manakriti 3.0 on Translating Agentic AI into Measurable Business Outcomes

M3M Foundation’s Seva Campaign Reaches Over One Lakh People in a Month

LATEST NEWS

Gold Price Before Dhanteras 2026: Should You Buy Now Or Wait Until Diwali? Check City Wise Gold Rates Today

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: ‘He Came Home On The 13th…’ Here’s What The Minor’s Father Said After His Arrest

After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources

Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’

Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident

Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire

Why Nepal Blocked Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer: The India-Pakistan Connection Explained

Viral Video: Massive Controversy As Kashmiri Cricketer Assaults Spectator After Losing Match, Clip Shows Him Kicking And Punching Man In Ground

Watch Video: Molten Iron At 1600 degree Celsius Falls in JD Steel Plant, Contractor Dies After Being Engulfed In Flames; Horrifying Visuals Go Viral

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources
After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources
After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources
After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources
After Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension, Delhi Police Crime Branch To Probe Case: Sources

QUICK LINKS