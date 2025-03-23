Home
After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch

A disturbing video showing Pastor Bajinder Singh, who is already facing charges of sexual harassment, physically assaulting a woman and a young man has surfaced online.

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch

A disturbing video showing Pastor Bajinder Singh physically assaulting a woman and a young man has surfaced online.


A disturbing video showing Pastor Bajinder Singh, who is already facing charges of sexual harassment, physically assaulting a woman and a young man has surfaced online. The footage, which appeared on social media on Sunday, has prompted the police to begin verifying the details regarding the location and timing of the incident. Authorities are currently awaiting an official complaint before taking further action.

Incident Captured on Camera

In the video, Bajinder Singh is seen engaged in a heated argument with a woman and a young man inside what appears to be an office. Several other people are present in the room during the altercation. At one point, he angrily throws what looks like a mobile phone at the young man, who is seated with others. He then picks up a bag-like object and hurls it at him before physically striking him on the head.

As tensions escalate, Bajinder turns his attention toward the woman, who is seated on a sofa holding a child. Following a verbal exchange, he throws a bunch of papers at her. When the woman stands up to confront him, he unexpectedly slaps her, leading to others in the room attempting to calm the situation. Moments later, Bajinder returns to attack the young man, repeatedly slapping him at least six times while the victim tries to shield himself. In a fit of rage, the pastor even grabs the youngster by his hair before striking him again.

Police Begin Verification Process

The video was reportedly sent to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the woman who had earlier accused Bajinder of sexual harassment. However, according to Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, the incident captured in the video is not directly related to her complaint. The police are now working to confirm the authenticity of the footage.

Jalandhar Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naveen Singla stated, “We are verifying the video. Although the footage mentions February 14, 2025, as the date, we cannot yet confirm its authenticity. We need to establish whether the incident is recent or an older one. The video shows a woman and a young man, who appears to be a teenager, being assaulted. As of now, no complaint has been filed by either of them. If a complaint is received and the incident falls within our jurisdiction, we will take necessary action.”

Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bajinder Singh

The 43-year-old self-proclaimed godman, who enjoys a large following for his so-called “miracle healing” practices, is already embroiled in legal trouble. On February 28, the Kapurthala police booked him on charges of sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation. A 22-year-old female disciple alleged that Bajinder had sent her inappropriate messages and touched her inappropriately. The pastor, however, has denied the accusations, dismissing them as “baseless.”

The emergence of this latest video has raised further concerns about Bajinder Singh’s conduct, especially among his followers. Many are now questioning the credibility of his spiritual claims, and calls for strict legal action against him are growing louder.

Filed under

Pastor Bajinder Singh Physical Assault sexual harassment viral video

