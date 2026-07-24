After Sonam Wangchuk Breakthrough, Govt Delegation to Meet Protesting Leaders Today: What to Expect

A delegation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is expected to meet Union government ministers at 12:30 pm today, according to sources. The meeting will take place at the Constitution Club of India, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said. The talks came after the party’s nationwide Sansad Chalo protest on July 20th demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The government finally succeeded in starting talks with the protest after several attempts. On Thursday, Union Minister JP Nadda invited the CJP leaders for discussion but they declined the offer. The party said it wanted the meeting to be held at a neutral venue near the protest site.

Centre Promises Talks to Resolve NEET Crisis

Ahead of today’s meeting, Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh said that the government does not stand on prestige and that both him and Union Minister JP Nadda would be present during any dialogue.

“This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time. Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda’s office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the govt for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions,” Singh told ANI.

A very humble appeal to students and youth ! pic.twitter.com/NyHnR7FFf9 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 23, 2026







Meanwhile, CJP asked the government to hold the meeting in any neutral place near the protest site even at Jantar Mantar. As the party do not want to schedule a meeting with ministers at non-politically affiliated places.

#WATCH | Delhi: Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, says, “… Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen…” pic.twitter.com/OOBnq8bqb7 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026







What to Expect from CJP Meeting With Government

On Monday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda for talks. This meeting was held even after protests outside Parliament turned violent with intense clashes between protesters and the police.

During the meeting, the CJP submitted a memorandum with three main demands:

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Release of activist Sonam Wangchuk

Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives

Among these three demands, the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk has been done as he has now been shifted to Medanta Hospital. Activist Sonam Wangchuk broke his prolonged fast after 26 days in the presence of JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

VIDEO | Sonam Wangchuk breaks his hunger-strike in presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the hospital. (Source: Third Party) #SonamWangchuk #HungerStrike pic.twitter.com/JvPJjjTX3h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026







PM Modi Statement of Strict Action Against Paper Leak Accused

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured strict action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak.

In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. He said, “I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts”.

In the video, PM Modi said, “Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail,” he said.

The PM said, “Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. And just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also announced. News of the happiness of successful students is coming from all over the country.”

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Talks With Centre; What Next for the Jantar Mantar Protest?