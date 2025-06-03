After Touching 17.8 Million Hearts In Vietnam, Buddha’s Sacred Relics Return To India

The sacred relics, considered among the holiest for the global Buddhist community, had reached Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 to be part of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations hosted by Vietnam.

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha, enshrined at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh, have returned to India after a spiritually momentous month-long exposition across Vietnam, which witnessed an overwhelming turnout of 17.8 million devotees.

The revered relics were flown back on the night of June 2 aboard a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, marking the culmination of an extraordinary spiritual journey that spanned multiple cities in Vietnam. The ceremonial send-off was held with full reverence, as visuals captured the emotional farewell offered by thousands of Vietnamese devotees.

The sacred relics, considered among the holiest for the global Buddhist community, had reached Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 to be part of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations hosted by Vietnam. This marked the first time these relics were taken to the country.

Massive crowds across key spiritual sites

According to the Ministry of Culture, the tour drew massive crowds across key spiritual sites. At Ay Thanh Tâm Monastery in Ho Chi Minh City (May 3–8), 1.87 million devotees paid their respects. The Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam Province (May 17–19) saw over 2 million pilgrims, while the Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi (May 13–17) attracted more than 7 million devotees, including 2 million during the central relic procession.

17.80 million people sought the blessings of the holy relics and prayed during the exposition in Vietnam.

Initially scheduled to end on May 21, the exposition was extended until June 2 due to an overwhelming spiritual response and at the special request of the Government of Vietnam.

Historic pilgrimage

“A historic veneration pilgrimage swept across Vietnam, uniting Buddhists and spiritual seekers in a profound display of reverence and cultural solidarity,” the ministry noted in its statement.

The relics returned under the escort of a high-level Indian delegation led by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. They were ceremoniously received at Palam Air Force Station in Delhi by officials of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and senior Indian monks.

Transported from Hindan Air Base in Ghaziabad to Vietnam with the full honours reserved for a State Guest, the relics will now be on public exposition at the National Museum in Delhi for a day, beginning the morning of June 3. A formal prayer meeting, attended by senior monks, IBC Secretary General, and diplomats, will be held in the afternoon.

On June 4, the holy relics will leave Delhi in a presidential cavalcade and head to Sarnath via Varanasi. There, they will be ceremoniously enshrined at the Mulagandha Kuti Vihar, concluding a remarkable international spiritual journey that reinforced the timeless teachings of peace and compassion espoused by Lord Buddha.

