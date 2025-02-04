Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
After Uttarakhand, Gujarat Gearing Up To Implement Uniform Civil Code

Gujarat is gearing up to take a significant step toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code, following Uttarakhand’s lead. The state government is set to announce the formation of a drafting committee, marking the beginning of a potential legal overhaul.

After Uttarakhand, Gujarat Gearing Up To Implement Uniform Civil Code

Gujarat is gearing up to take a significant step toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code, following Uttarakhand’s lead.


Following Uttarakhand, Gujarat is set to take steps toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the state government expected to announce the formation of a drafting committee on Tuesday.

Committee Formation Expected Today

Sources indicate that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi will make the announcement at a press conference scheduled for 12:15 PM. The committee is likely to comprise three to five members.

BJP’s Push for a Uniform Civil Code

The UCC a longstanding promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aims to establish a common legal framework for all religious communities on matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

The Gujarat government has been considering the move for some time. In 2022, it had set up a panel to assess the feasibility and necessity of a civil code in the state. However, the scope of that committee was limited to studying the potential need for such legislation.

Uttarakhand Sets Precedent With Uniform Civil Code

Gujarat’s move follows Uttarakhand, which last month became the first state in independent India to implement a UCC. The legislation, which took effect on January 27, introduced several landmark provisions.

Under the Uttarakhand civil code, registering marriages and live-in relationships is now mandatory. The law also ensures equal property rights for sons and daughters, establishes equal grounds for divorce, and grants legitimacy to children born out of live-in relationships.

To facilitate the process, the Pushkar Dhami-led BJP government in Uttarakhand has introduced an online portal for the registration of marriages, divorces, and inheritance-related matters.

What’s Next for Gujarat?

With the anticipated announcement today, Gujarat could become the next BJP-led state to formalize a Uniform Civil Code, following in Uttarakhand’s footsteps. The formation of the drafting committee marks the first step in the process, with further developments expected in the coming weeks.

