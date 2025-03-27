After Years Of Waiting, Kashmir To Get Its First Ever Rail Link Between Katra And Srinagar

After years of anticipation, the Kashmir Valley is on the verge of witnessing a historic moment as its first-ever train service prepares for launch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the rail link between Katra and Srinagar on April 19.

After years of anticipation, the Kashmir Valley is on the verge of witnessing a historic moment as its first-ever train service prepares for launch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the rail link between Katra and Srinagar on April 19, marking a significant milestone in connectivity for the region. Sources suggest that the maiden journey will feature a special Vande Bharat train, underscoring the government’s push for modern rail infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Historic Flag-Off and Key Visits

Alongside the train’s launch, PM Modi is also expected to visit the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, a remarkable engineering achievement. The bridge, standing at a height of 359 meters above the river, is set to become a symbol of India’s infrastructural prowess. Following his visit, the Prime Minister is likely to address a public gathering in Katra, where he will be joined by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other key officials and political leaders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expanding Railway Connectivity in Kashmir

Initially, the train service will run between Katra and Srinagar/Baramulla, providing much-needed connectivity for locals and tourists. However, sources indicate that by August 2024, once the expansion work at Jammu Railway Station is completed, the train route is expected to extend from Jammu to Srinagar/Baramulla.

While this new rail link marks a giant leap forward for Kashmir’s transportation network, a direct train service from Delhi to Srinagar is not yet on the cards.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Game-Changer for the Region

The introduction of railway services in the Kashmir Valley is expected to boost tourism, improve trade, and provide seamless connectivity for residents. With this step, the government aims to integrate the region more closely with the rest of the country while enhancing economic opportunities.

Also Read: Delhi Police Sub Inspector Dismissed From Service For Alleged Involvement In Drug Syndicate