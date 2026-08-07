LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters

Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters

India successfully test-fired the Agni-4 ballistic missile from Odisha. Know its 4,000 km range, speed, advanced features, nuclear capability, and why the missile is crucial for India's defence.

India Successfully Tests Advanced Agni 4 Ballistic Missile
India Successfully Tests Advanced Agni 4 Ballistic Missile

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 09:12 IST

India has successfully conducted a test of its medium-range Agni-4 ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur in Odisha. The test is another addition to the successful launches of Indian missiles, which are improving India’s strategic capabilities even further.

According to a defence ministry official, “The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.”

You Might Be Interested In

It is the second successful test of the Agni-4 missile this year, as it was last tested on September 6, 2024. It follows the successful test of the Agni-Prime missile earlier this year in April and the LRLACM test conducted by DRDO in June 2024.

What Is Agni-4 Missile?

Agni-4 is India’s fourth Agni-class nuclear-capable ballistic missile in the Agni series of intercontinental ballistic missiles developed by DRDO, which stands for Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Before being renamed Agni-IV, the missile was known as Agni-II Prime. This missile was developed to fill the gap in technology between Agni-II and Agni-III. It uses many innovative technologies which have revolutionised India’s missile program.

It is a surface to surface medium to intermediate range ballistic missile capable of carrying strategic and conventional warheads.

Agni-4 Missile: What Is Its Range, Speed And Strike Capability?

The striking range of Agni-4 is one of the biggest advantages of the missile. It enables India to target strategic locations far outside its territories. According to many defence experts, it is said that if fired from Northeastern India, it can target almost the entire territory of mainland China, thereby adding greatly to India’s strategic deterrent. It is reported that the speed of this missile is hypersonic during various phases of its journey.

Agni-4 Missile: Advanced Technology Behind Agni-4

Agni-4 is much lighter than previous missiles in the series because of its two-stage solid-fuel propulsion system and composite rocket motor.

It is equipped with several advanced technologies, including:

  • Two-stage solid-fuel propulsion
  • Composite Rocket Motor for better performance
  • Ring Laser Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System
  • Micro Inertial Navigation System (MINGS)
  • Fully Digital Control System
  • High-performance onboard computer
  • Distributed avionics architecture
  • Reliable high-speed communication system

These technologies help the missile achieve high accuracy while maintaining reliability even during long-range missions.

Can Agni-4 Carry Nuclear Weapons?

Indeed, the Agni-4 is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile. This missile has the capacity to carry a payload of up to one tonne in weight. The development of the missile was for the provision of strategic deterrence for India against threats. The missile can also be deployed using a mobile launch system.

Why Is Agni-4 Important For India?

The Agni series missiles have always been the core of India’s strategic missile systems. Testing makes sure that the missile remains operational and in line with changing defence needs.

Development of the Agni-4 is also a representation of India’s growing self-reliance in the manufacture of defence equipment by DRDO.

Earlier, on September 6, 2024, another successful test had validated the missile’s performance. A defence ministry official had then said, “The launch was successfully carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha,” adding that it “successfully validated all operational and technical parameters.”

With Thursday’s successful launch, India has once again reinforced the credibility of its strategic missile force while continuing to modernise its indigenous defence capabilities.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters
Tags: home-hero-pos-13Missile

RELATED News

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

LATEST NEWS

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters
Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters
Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters
Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters

QUICK LINKS