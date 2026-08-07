Agni-4 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired: What Is India’s Agni-IV? Range, Speed, Features And Why It Matters

India has successfully conducted a test of its medium-range Agni-4 ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur in Odisha. The test is another addition to the successful launches of Indian missiles, which are improving India’s strategic capabilities even further.

According to a defence ministry official, “The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.”

It is the second successful test of the Agni-4 missile this year, as it was last tested on September 6, 2024. It follows the successful test of the Agni-Prime missile earlier this year in April and the LRLACM test conducted by DRDO in June 2024.

▶️Medium Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-4’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 06, 2026. ▶️The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. ▶️The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces… pic.twitter.com/fQ26kdq2Hv — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 6, 2026

What Is Agni-4 Missile?

Agni-4 is India’s fourth Agni-class nuclear-capable ballistic missile in the Agni series of intercontinental ballistic missiles developed by DRDO, which stands for Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Before being renamed Agni-IV, the missile was known as Agni-II Prime. This missile was developed to fill the gap in technology between Agni-II and Agni-III. It uses many innovative technologies which have revolutionised India’s missile program.

It is a surface to surface medium to intermediate range ballistic missile capable of carrying strategic and conventional warheads.

Agni-4 Missile: What Is Its Range, Speed And Strike Capability?

The striking range of Agni-4 is one of the biggest advantages of the missile. It enables India to target strategic locations far outside its territories. According to many defence experts, it is said that if fired from Northeastern India, it can target almost the entire territory of mainland China, thereby adding greatly to India’s strategic deterrent. It is reported that the speed of this missile is hypersonic during various phases of its journey.

Agni-4 Missile: Advanced Technology Behind Agni-4

Agni-4 is much lighter than previous missiles in the series because of its two-stage solid-fuel propulsion system and composite rocket motor.

It is equipped with several advanced technologies, including:

Two-stage solid-fuel propulsion

Composite Rocket Motor for better performance

Ring Laser Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System

Micro Inertial Navigation System (MINGS)

Fully Digital Control System

High-performance onboard computer

Distributed avionics architecture

Reliable high-speed communication system

These technologies help the missile achieve high accuracy while maintaining reliability even during long-range missions.

Can Agni-4 Carry Nuclear Weapons?

Indeed, the Agni-4 is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile. This missile has the capacity to carry a payload of up to one tonne in weight. The development of the missile was for the provision of strategic deterrence for India against threats. The missile can also be deployed using a mobile launch system.

Why Is Agni-4 Important For India?

The Agni series missiles have always been the core of India’s strategic missile systems. Testing makes sure that the missile remains operational and in line with changing defence needs.

Development of the Agni-4 is also a representation of India’s growing self-reliance in the manufacture of defence equipment by DRDO.

Earlier, on September 6, 2024, another successful test had validated the missile’s performance. A defence ministry official had then said, “The launch was successfully carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha,” adding that it “successfully validated all operational and technical parameters.”

With Thursday’s successful launch, India has once again reinforced the credibility of its strategic missile force while continuing to modernise its indigenous defence capabilities.