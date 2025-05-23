Agnikul Co-Founder Prof. Satya Chakravarthy Reveals How Their Electric Semi-Cryo Engine Will Carve Its Own Niche In Private Sector | NewsX Exclusive

Chennai-based private space startup Agnikul Cosmos has reached a major milestone by successfully test-firing India’s first semi-cryogenic rocket engine powered by an electric motor, which is set to propel its upcoming Agnibaan launch vehicle.

The company announced the achievement on Friday, May 23, calling it a significant advancement for India’s growing private space industry and a key step in propulsion technology innovation. A standout feature of this engine is its electric motor-driven throttling system, allowing for precise thrust control by adjusting the motor’s speed.

Speaking on the big achievement, Professor Satya Chakravarthy, co-founder, advisor, Agnikul Cosmos, sat for an exclusive interview with NewsX. When asked what he makes of this feat for Agnikul, and also how big a moment this is for the Indian space program, he told Uday Pratap Singh, Senior Editor, NewsX, “This is something that of course I mean I since I am part of Agnikul, we have been working towards it for several months. As a matter of fact the the test rig that is seen in the video was established quite some time back, and subsequently we had to integrate the electric pumps and their tanks and all of those things as part of the test rig.”

He continued, “We got the 3D printed engine in the recent past, and we’ve started actual qualification tests in a vertical test stand, that the video that you saw. So, this is one of the major milestones that we are looking at for going towards our first orbital launch. Last year, we had our suborbital launch, where we had tested our static tests with a horizontal testing uh capability, but now the thrust levels are much higher. Therefore, we wanted to develop a cluster thrust stand, and as part of the tests on the cluster thrust stand, we are now first doing the single engine test, and subsequently we will move on to the cluster tests that are required for the first stage firing. There are some novelties here. I think the semio engine is something that’s being talked about. The 3D-printed engine is something that is also fairly well-known. What’s going to be new over here is actually the clustering of engines um very similar to like let’s say, SpaceX engines and so on.”

Professor Satya Chakravarthy told NewsX, “ISRO’s large rockets actually have a limited amount of clustering if you will maybe about two engines at a time but when you’re now actually getting to things like five to seven engines and those kinds of numbers that’s actually when the true clustering happens and that’s a test that we are looking forward to following what we have you know announced today okay and professor Jakarvatari after this successful test today what’s the next step what happens next now yeah so nothing stops with just one test. So, there are lots of parameters to be varied. So we will be doing multiple tests of the same kind to be able to get different pressures and different mixture ratios and all of those things. What we successfully did today was to be able to throttle with an electric motor. That’s actually a first of its kind in the country and maybe one of the few of its kind in the world as of as we speak. But we are going to actually do these variations, but as a next big set,p will actually be the clustering of multiple engines in the same thrust stand that we have built.

Months of Integration Led to Successful Engine Qualification

When asked how long it took to build, Professor Satya Chakravarthy told NewsX, “This was built quite some time back, and then integration of all the hardware started happening a few months ago. The engine, after 3D printing, came to the facility here. It’s it’s let’s say about 30 kilometers away from the research parks rocket factory 1 to the the tayor I mas satellite campus the discovery campus and it had to be qualified and then we we go through these tests um and of course now we will go back to doing a uh 3D or a CT scan C X-ray CT scan to find out what about the deformities due to the firing and so on. So it’s it’s an ongoing process.”

Manufacturing and Testing Happened in India

Professor Satya Chakravarthy also revealed that all the printing and assembly happened in India. ” At IIT Madras, the discovery campus here where I’m sitting right now.” When asked how soon the cluster of engines could come together, he told NewsX, adding, “We should probably get there in a couple of months. We need to grow this domain and this strength and sector. So let’s be very clear here. What ISRO did is a mammoth effort.”

He added, “The class of the rocket that was actually fired by ISRO on the semi-co level for the first time that they did um is actually much bigger than what we’re doing. What we are doing is actually for a small launch vehicle category, and this is one engine out of multiple clusters for the first stage of our rocket vehicle. But the rocket vehicle, the launch vehicle that we do, is in the class of taking about 100 100 to 200 kgs of payload, whereas, ISRO is actually looking at about tens of thousands of kgs of payload and so on. So there is like definitely about two orders of magnitude difference between what we did and what ISRO did. But that said, I think as Agnikul, we would actually be targeting a small satellite launch market just as ISRO is actually targeting the large satellite launch market and other payloads for n of national interest as well as for space-faring and all of those things. Absolutely. So the purposes are quite different, but everyone needs to work in conjunction.”

Agnikul’s Potential: There is a fairly good niche market for small satellites

When asked how much potential is there for this sector and for this domain, Mr. Chakravarthy revealed, “The conviction that Agnikul has is about launch anywhere, anytime, affordably, which means that we have to keep our launch vehicles very nimble. They should be able to print the engines and assemble the route rocket very quickly, be able to launch out of what you call containers and container trucks and so on. So launchpads are extremely frugal and so on. So that’s a very particular what should I say like a 21st century construct to that is catering towards these small satellites and by doing this we believe that we will unlock the potential on small satellites to be built by lots of private players who can access data from the from space either it is earth observation or communication satellites and other kinds of satellites as well. There is a fairly good niche market for these small satellites.

