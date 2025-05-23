Agnikul Cosmos Successfully Tests India’s First Electric Motor-Driven Semi-Cryogenic Rocket Engine

In a big leap for India’s private space industry, Chennai-based space tech startup Agnikul Cosmos announced on Friday that it had successfully fired the country’s first electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic engine.

In a big leap for India’s private space industry, Chennai-based space tech startup Agnikul Cosmos announced on Friday that it had successfully fired the country’s first electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic engine. The breakthrough was shared with the public through a video posted on the company’s official social media handles.

The engine is unlike anything built in India before. What sets it apart is the electric motor that drives the fuel pumps—making the system more precise and responsive.

Why Electric Motor Throttling Matters

In the video, the engine is seen being throttled through different thrust levels by changing the speed of the electric motor. That’s important because it allows engineers to control the engine with much greater accuracy.

As the company explained in its post, “Electric motor-driven throttling allows for higher accuracy and rapid response — important features for handling complex trajectories. Also, regarding flight readiness, this test is a key milestone towards firing a cluster of engines together.”

In short, this test is a big step toward building rockets that can be guided more smoothly and flexibly during flight. It’s also laying the groundwork for eventually clustering multiple engines together for bigger launch vehicles.

Made at Home, Built for the Future

This new engine is built using Agnikul’s signature single-piece design, a technology the startup is known for. That design includes 3D-printed parts made in-house at the company’s Rocket Factory-1, which is located at the IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai.

It’s not just the hardware that’s homegrown. The motor drives and the control software — which control how the electric motors behave — were also designed and developed entirely by Agnikul’s own team.

This complete in-house approach not only gives Agnikul more control over the tech but also keeps costs down and speeds up the development cycle.

What Is a Semi-Cryogenic Engine?

To understand how impressive this is, it helps to break down what a semi-cryogenic engine actually is.

Traditional rocket engines use either solid fuel or fully cryogenic systems. For example, India’s LVM3 rocket (formerly GSLV Mk III) and the Chandrayaan-3 mission relied on cryogenic engines, which burn liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. These engines are powerful but also extremely complex and expensive. Liquid hydrogen needs to be stored at −253°C, which requires high-end insulation and delicate systems.

Semi-cryogenic engines simplify things a bit. They still use liquid oxygen (LOX), which is cryogenic, but they pair it with a non-cryogenic fuel like refined kerosene, often referred to as RP-1.

This LOX–kerosene combo comes with multiple benefits:

Higher thrust output

Cheaper and easier to handle than hydrogen

Lower operational costs

Potential for reusability

This kind of engine is already used in global rockets like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Russia’s Soyuz, but Agnikul’s version is India’s first indigenously built electric motor-powered semi-cryogenic engine — a big step in homegrown space propulsion technology.

What This Means for India’s Space Ambitions

Semi-cryogenic engines are considered ideal for heavy-lift launch vehicles, especially for powering the booster stages of rockets. Thanks to their higher density impulse (more thrust per unit of fuel volume), they boost overall propulsion efficiency.

Add to that the electric motor-driven pump system, and Agnikul may have found a recipe for building more cost-effective, precise, and scalable rockets in the near future.

First Step Towards More Powerful Launch vehicles

This successful engine firing could soon pave the way for clustered engine tests, where multiple engines are fired together. That’s a key step for building more powerful launch vehicles capable of carrying bigger payloads to space.

For a startup that began at IIT-Madras just a few years ago, Agnikul Cosmos is quickly proving itself as a serious player in India’s growing private space sector.