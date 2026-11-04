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Home > India News > Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul

Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul

The Centre has extended the Agniveer service period by two years, giving recruits a chance to serve for six years and seek regular enrolment in the armed forces.

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Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 16:41 IST

The Centre has announced a major change to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, giving Agniveers an option to continue serving in the armed forces for two additional years after completing their initial four-year tenure.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani announced the decision on Wednesday. Under the revised arrangement, Agniveers will be allowed to extend their service for another two years. At the end of this six-year period, those willing to continue can apply for regular enrolment in the armed forces. However, their selection will depend on meeting the prescribed objective criteria.

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18,300 Agniveers Were Set to Leave by December

The announcement comes just weeks before the armed forces were scheduled to release their first batch of Agniveers. The phased release process was expected to begin in mid-November. Around 18,300 Agniveers were due to leave the armed forces by December 31 after completing their four-year service.

The latest decision changes the timeline for these recruits by giving them an opportunity to extend their engagement and compete for regular service.

What Changes Under the New Agniveer Service Rule?

Under the original Agnipath scheme, only 25% of Agniveers were eligible for retention in regular service for another 15 years after completing their four-year tenure. The revised arrangement introduces a two-year extension, also described as a “Second Tour of Duty”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the decision.

He said, “This decision is a continuation of long-term structural reforms of our defence forces, aimed at creating a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military.” He further described the change as a step towards preparing India’s military for the changing nature of warfare.

What Is the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme?

Introduced in June 2022, the Agnipath scheme changed the recruitment system for soldiers below officer rank in the Army, Navy and Air Force. The scheme introduced a four-year service period, with only 25% of recruits eligible for permanent enrolment. The remaining 75% were required to leave after completing their tenure.

The policy became a major political flashpoint due to concerns over shorter service periods and reduced long-term benefits.

According to official figures, the first recruitment round included around 24,400 Agniveers. This included approximately 19,000 in the Army, 2,850 in the Air Force and 2,550 in the Navy.

The latest decision marks a significant change in the scheme, offering recruits additional service opportunities and another chance to become regular members of the armed forces.

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Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul
Tags: Agnipath SchemeAgniveerdefence newsindian armyindian-armed-forcesnarendra modirajnath singh

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Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul

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Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul
Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul
Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul
Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul
Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul

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