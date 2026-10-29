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Home > India News > Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timings: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timings: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Karwa Chauth is being observed on Thursday, October 29, across Agra and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. Women observing the traditional fast are preparing for evening prayers and awaiting the Moon to complete their rituals. Check the expected Chand timing in Agra, puja muhurat, fasting details and the latest updates for the festival.

Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timings: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 15:30 IST

Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival during which many married women observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast is generally observed from before sunrise until the Moon is sighted. Evening worship, the vrat katha and prayers are important parts of the observance, with rituals varying according to family traditions.

City-specific Panchang calendars list Karwa Chauth on October 29 this year. However, the precise Moon-sighting time can vary slightly across published calendars. The timings below are calculated estimates, not timings officially certified by the Uttar Pradesh government.

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Agra Karwa Chauth 2026: Chand Nikalne Ka Time

According to the Karwa Chauth calendar published by Drik Panchang for Agra, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:18 PM IST on October 29. Its separate daily astronomical listing places moonrise at around 8:13 PM, while other Panchang calendars give estimates close to these times.

Because published calculations differ by several minutes, around 8:15 PM should be treated as an approximate guide rather than a guaranteed sighting time. The Moon may become visible later depending on cloud cover, nearby buildings and the local horizon.

Devotees should check a trusted location-specific Panchang and look for the Moon from a clear vantage point before completing their fast.

Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat

Drik Panchang lists the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat for Agra as approximately 5:37 PM to 6:54 PM on October 29. This is the published auspicious window for the evening worship, although devotees may follow a different calculation or family tradition.

The customary observance includes preparing the puja thali, listening to the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and offering prayers. Many devotees perform the evening rituals before waiting for the Moon to appear.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Fasting Details And Rituals

The traditional fast generally begins before sunrise, often after the customary sargi meal, and continues until the Moon is sighted. After seeing the Moon, devotees offer arghya and perform prayers before breaking the fast according to their family customs.

The exact sequence of rituals can differ between households. Those observing the fast should follow their family traditions and seek guidance from a trusted priest if they need clarification about the appropriate ritual timings.

Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 LIVE Updates: What To Keep In Mind

  • Festival date: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

  • Expected Moonrise: Approximately 8:15 PM IST, with published estimates varying by several minutes.

  • Puja Muhurat: Approximately 5:37 PM to 6:54 PM, according to Drik Panchang’s Agra calendar.

  • Important note: These are published Panchang and astronomical estimates, not government-certified timings. Actual visibility may depend on local conditions.

Those observing Karwa Chauth in Agra should verify the latest city-specific forecast before the evening ritual. Moonrise estimates are not the same as confirmed visual sightings, and the Moon may not be immediately visible from every location.

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Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timings: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
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Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timings: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

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Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timings: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Agra Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timings: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
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