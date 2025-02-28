Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
AgustaWestland: Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict On Christian Michel Bail Plea In ED Case

The Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the Rs.3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the Rs.3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the judgment following arguments presented by the Enforcement Directorate and the defense counsel representing James.

Case Insights

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the procurement of 12 VVIP helicopters from the Italian manufacturer AgustaWestland. The ED opposed James’s bail plea, contending that he failed to meet the “twin tests” required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for bail eligibility and posed a flight risk due to his foreign nationality.

Conversely, James’s counsel argued that he had already undergone a significant period of incarceration. The defense highlighted that, despite the maximum sentence under the PMLA being seven years, James had already spent over 6 years in custody.

James was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and subsequently arrested by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED. He is one of 3 alleged intermediaries under investigation in the case, alongside Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

What Does The Chargesheet Say?

According to the CBI’s chargesheet, the controversial deal, signed on February 8, 2010, for the procurement of VVIP helicopters worth 556.262 million euros, resulted in an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (approximately Rs 2,666 crore) to the Indian exchequer.

Furthermore, the ED’s chargesheet, filed in June 2016, accused James of receiving 30 million euros (approximately Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland as part of the illicit transaction.

Notably, the Supreme Court had granted James bail in the CBI case on February 18. The High Court’s decision regarding his bail plea in the ED case remains pending.

