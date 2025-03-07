AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam: Court Directs Christian Michel to Furnish Rs 5 Lakh Bond, Surrender Passport

Michel was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case and by the Delhi High Court in the money laundering case linked to the VVIP chopper deal.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday directed Christian Michel James, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, to furnish a bond of five lakh rupees with one surety of the same amount as part of his bail conditions. The court also directed Michel to surrender his passport.

Since his passport has already expired, the court directed him to apply for a new passport with the British High Commission as per the prescribed rules. The court further directed him to provide his residential address in Delhi.

Michel was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case and by the Delhi High Court in the money laundering case linked to the VVIP chopper deal.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal framed the conditions for Michel’s release as per the apex court’s order.

The court directed that the accused shall furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 5 Lakhs with one surety of like amount; and further directed that the accused shall surrender his passport before the court.

Till such time, the passport is made or is under process to be made by the British High Commission, then the commission, if it considers fit at its own sole discretion only may issue an emergency certificate to him, if they think it proper and if permissible as per their rules, the court said.

He shall not leave India without the permission of this court, it added.

The accused is directed to mark his attendance physically in the office of CBI/Investigating Officer once every 15 days after his release. Additionally, the accused shall provide his mobile phone/E-mail to the IO and the court immediately after his release, on which he shall always be available, the court directed.

The accused shall also provide his residential address in Delhi, where he will be residing after his release and shall immediately communicate to the court and the IO, in case of change of his residential address, it said.

Christian Michel James also interacted with the court, where he was asked about his condition, with the accused saying that there is a “larger issue” related to his safety, “I want to be in custody due to my safety,” James said.

The court said the accused cannot be in custody after the grant of bail and suggested him to find a guest house in Delhi. “Then I will have to arrange my own security. I am not safe even with police,” James said.

The court has issued a warrant to the CBI to produce him on March 11 for the hearing in the matter.

