Saturday, February 8, 2025
‘Ahankaar Ravan Ka Bhi Nahi Bacha Tha,’ How AAP MP Swati Maliwal ‘Helped’ BJP Win Delhi Elections After Rift With Kejriwal

AAP’s crushing defeat in the Delhi elections has sparked intense political debate, but one social media post has added a dramatic twist. As BJP secures a historic victory, AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s cryptic ‘Draupadi’ reference has set off a storm of speculation.

'Ahankaar Ravan Ka Bhi Nahi Bacha Tha,' How AAP MP Swati Maliwal 'Helped' BJP Win Delhi Elections After Rift With Kejriwal

As BJP secures a historic victory, AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s cryptic ‘Draupadi’ reference has set off a storm of speculation.


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is witnessing a dramatic political downfall as the results of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 unfold. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decisively crossed the majority mark, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance in the national capital. As political analysts dissect the reasons behind this shift, social media is abuzz with discussions surrounding AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, whose recent actions have become a focal point in the post-election discourse.

Swati Maliwal: AAP MP’s ‘Draupadi’ Post Ignites Controversy

As the Election Commission’s trends confirmed BJP’s victory, Maliwal took to social media, sharing a powerful image from the Mahabharata depicting Draupadi’s ‘cheer-haran’ (disrobing). The symbolism was clear—Maliwal appeared to compare her own struggles within AAP to Draupadi’s humiliation, implying a sense of betrayal and mistreatment by her own party. This cryptic post has fueled widespread speculation about her relationship with AAP and the role she may have played in the party’s downfall.

A Longstanding Rift Between Swati Maliwal and AAP

Maliwal’s strained ties with AAP have been in the spotlight for months. In May 2024, she lodged a police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal’s former aide, Bibhav Kumar, accusing him of harassment at the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence. The controversy led to Kumar’s arrest and cast a shadow over AAP’s leadership, exposing internal fissures within the party. Kejriwal and other AAP leaders largely remained silent on the matter, further deepening the rift between Maliwal and the party.

Public Criticism and Social Media Backlash

Beyond the allegations against Kumar, Maliwal took an active role in criticizing AAP’s governance, bringing attention to pressing civic issues that the party had vowed to resolve. She highlighted Delhi’s deteriorating infrastructure, clogged drains, and unaddressed garbage crises, often sharing visuals from areas like Burari and Vikaspuri. Her direct attacks on Kejriwal’s administration gained traction just weeks before the elections, eroding public confidence in AAP’s ability to govern effectively.

Her vocal stance did not go unnoticed. Social media was soon flooded with memes and posts, with many sarcastically crediting her for ‘helping’ BJP secure its landslide victory. While some hailed her for speaking out, others accused her of weakening AAP from within at a crucial political juncture.

The Road Ahead for AAP and Maliwal

With AAP struggling to come to terms with its electoral loss and BJP celebrating its return to power in Delhi after 27 years, the debate over Maliwal’s influence on the election outcome continues. While her tweet invoking Draupadi has added a dramatic layer to the post-election narrative, it remains to be seen what role she will play in the evolving political landscape.

Also Read: Anna Hazare On Kejriwal’s Failure, Says ‘He Ignored My Advice, Focused On Money And Liquor’

Filed under

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal Delhi Election Results 2025 Delhi Elections 2025 swati maliwal

