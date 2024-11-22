Ahead Of Election Results, Congress Appoints Observers For Maharashtra And Jharkhand

As the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is scheduled to be done on Saturday, the Congress party deployed observers there to keep an eye on the process and ensure that it remains transparent.

Congress Observers Deployed for Maharashtra and Jharkhand

A day before the counting of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge designated key party leaders for monitoring the counting process. Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and G Parameshwara have been put on extra vigil on the count of election results in Maharashtra which witnessed voting on November 20 over 288 constituencies.

In Jharkhand, observers for the party will be Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Krishna Allavuru. Voting in Jharkhand happened in two phases on November 13 and 20.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot is hopeful about the prospects of the INDIA Alliance

“I am an observer for Maharashtra, but whatever the results maybe, the alliance is ready,” said Ashok Gehlot, one of the newly appointed observers for Maharashtra. Talking to PTI, Gehlot said the alliance is all set, “Congress and the INDIA alliance are ready for tomorrow. We will go to Bombay tomorrow. We had received complaints during the Haryana Assembly polls, but we are prepared this time. Let’s wait for tomorrow. The INDIA alliance will form the government in Maharashtra.”

Exit Polls Favor BJP-led Alliances in Both States

While Congress remains hopeful, exit polls have essentially predicted victories for the BJP-led alliances in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, ruling Mahayuti alliance which has BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP is facing an uphill battle at the hands of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Maharashtra’s 288-member assembly needs 145 to form a majority, while Jharkhand’s 81-member assembly needs 41. The exit polls have predicted a neck-and-neck match between the two main alliances although they say the BJP-led groups are slightly ahead.

As the counting day approaches, Congress leaders have withheld big predictions about the outcome. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We have expectations of winning, we have worked, let’s see what happens tomorrow, we will get to know tomorrow. Whatever I say now it will be a speculation.”

Focus on Key Contests in Both States

Maharashtra’s political dynamics between the Mahayuti alliance and the MVA opposition still remain focused in the election. The outcome in the state of Maharashtra is critical for both alliances, given the increasing political importance of the state to national politics.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the ruling JMM-Congress alliance faces opposition from the BJP-led NDA, which has accused the incumbent government of corruption and infiltration. The JMM-led alliance, which also includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI(M-L), is looking to retain power.

Tensions High as Results Draw Near

As the day of election results draws near, Congress and BJP leaderships are bracing up to make this a decisive day. Both Maharashtra and Jharkhand results will draw out crucial political contours for both parties as both will look to dictate their own different destinies in these states.

