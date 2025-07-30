Home > India > ‘Ahimsa Parmo Dharma’: MP Kartikeya Sharma Addresses Rajya Sabha In Operation Sindoor

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kartikeya Sharma participated in the Operation Sindoor debate which happened in the Rajya Sabha today (July 30, 2025, Wednesday).

Haryana’s independent Rajyasabha MP Kartikeya Sharma participated in the Operation Sindoor debate which happened in the Rajya Sabha today (July 30, 2025, Wednesday). The MP started his speech by wishing peace for the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam attack. The MP then said that the purpose of the debate is not to remind the opposition about the grand success of Operation Sindoor. According to him, the purpose is to showcase the capabilities of the Indian army in front of India. Also, Mr Sharma added that everyone will unitedly keep forward India’s viewpoint, irrespective of their political affiliation, i.e.- ruling and the opposition. 

Debate is not between India and NDA

According to Mr Sharma, this debate is not between INDIA alliance and NDA. He said that this is a debate between valour and terror and India and Pakistan. Mr Sharma highlighted that how India has left no stone unturned to maintain a harmonious bond with Pakistan. However, as per the MP, Pakistan has not reciprocated the similar reaction. He said that “Ahimsa Parmo Dharma Dharma Himsa Tathaiva Cha” (a Sanskrit phrase that translates to “Non-violence is the highest dharma (duty/religion) and violence in the service of dharma is also dharma”) is mentioned in our scriptures. The MP said that patience is our virtue but if someone will challenge our power, then they will have to pay for it. 

Which centres were targeted?

Mr Sharma named the terror centres and the terrorists that have been targeted. He named Markaz Taiba, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s training centre and Mudassar Khadian Khas, senior commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The MP then took the names of Abu Jundal who participated in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack), Markaz Subhan Allah leader, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel who was the fundraiser of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, responsible for the flight IC-814 hijacking. 

