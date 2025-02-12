Ahmedabad Crime Branch Deports 15 Bangladeshi Immigrants, Plans To Deport 35 More by March

These immigrants were found to be in possession of fake Indian documents, including fake Aadhar cards. The authorities also uncovered a human trafficking ring involving Bangladeshi women and minor girls being trafficked for prostitution.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has successfully deported 15 Bangladeshi immigrants and is in the process of deporting 35 more by the month of March, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bharat Patel said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Patel, in 2024 the Crime Branch conducted a combing operation in the area, which led to the detention of 50 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including one minor girl, located near the Chadola Lake in Ahmedabad.

These immigrants were found to be in possession of fake Indian documents, including fake Aadhar cards. The authorities also uncovered a human trafficking ring involving Bangladeshi women and minor girls being trafficked for prostitution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigations revealed that the immigrants had been living in Ahmedabad under pressure and had been involved in activities against the country. Following the discovery of proof of their Bangladeshi citizenship, deportation proceedings were initiated.

On February 1, the 15 Bangladeshi immigrants, including the minor, were successfully deported to Bangladesh with the Bangladeshi embassy providing evidence of the immigrants’ citizenship. Deportation for 35 more individuals is expected to take place by March.

ACP Bharat Patel further stated that the women involved in prostitution were exploited by agents, and money generated from these activities had been sent to Bangladesh under the guise of trade.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the trafficking network and the funds transferred to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, teams of Dwarka district and Delhi Police apprehended a total of 16 people suspected of staying in India illegally, among whom five were Bangladeshi nationals.

The teams succeeded in apprehending alleged Bangladeshi nationals Mohd Sharif, 54; Najrul Shiekh, 50; Parveen, 25, wife of Najrul Shiekh, and two children. Foreign nationals allegedly from African countries were apprehended by the police.

The officials said that the people were found overstaying in India without a valid visa. They were produced before the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to a detention center.

Earlier on February 7, Mumbai’s RCF police arrested seven Bangladeshi citizens who were allegedly living illegally in Chembur’s Mahul village for the last five years. The Bangladeshi nationals, three men and four women, were arrested, as per the Mumbai Police.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Trump To Order Federal Agencies To Plan For Large-Scale Staff Cuts