Ahmedabad Ready To Fight Global Warming: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat Emphasizes On Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the true strength of India lies in its 140 crore citizens. Their willpower and collective efforts have always brought about transformative changes. One shining example is the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, where citizens plant trees in their mothers’ names. As the campaign completes one year on June 5, World Environment Day, PM Modi urged everyone to join this noble initiative and contribute proudly.

Inspiring Green Achievements Across India

PM Modi praised Ahmedabad city, which planted over 70 lakh trees, helping it fight global warming effectively. Today, the residents feel a noticeable coolness in their environment, showcasing the direct impact of green efforts.

He also shared inspiring stories of agricultural innovation. In Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, Srishail Teli successfully cultivated apples in a plain area where temperatures soar to 35 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Kinnaur, known for its apples, has now started saffron cultivation in the Sangla valley, a region not traditionally associated with this crop.

In Kerala’s Wayanad, saffron is being grown using aeroponics technology, demonstrating the success of modern farming techniques. The cultivation of litchi, typically limited to Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, is now expanding into South India and Rajasthan. Tamil Nadu’s Thiru Veera Arasu, after years of dedication, has grown litchis in Kodaikanal, while Rajasthan’s Jitendra Singh Ranawat achieved similar success.

These examples underline that with determination and innovation, even the most challenging goals can be achieved.

