Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ahmedabad Ready To Fight Global Warming: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat Emphasizes On Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign

Ahmedabad Ready To Fight Global Warming: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat Emphasizes On Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign

Their willpower and collective efforts have always brought about transformative changes. One shining example is the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, where citizens plant trees in their mothers' names.

Ahmedabad Ready To Fight Global Warming: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat Emphasizes On Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign


In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the true strength of India lies in its 140 crore citizens. Their willpower and collective efforts have always brought about transformative changes. One shining example is the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, where citizens plant trees in their mothers’ names. As the campaign completes one year on June 5, World Environment Day, PM Modi urged everyone to join this noble initiative and contribute proudly.

Inspiring Green Achievements Across India

PM Modi praised Ahmedabad city, which planted over 70 lakh trees, helping it fight global warming effectively. Today, the residents feel a noticeable coolness in their environment, showcasing the direct impact of green efforts.

He also shared inspiring stories of agricultural innovation. In Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, Srishail Teli successfully cultivated apples in a plain area where temperatures soar to 35 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Kinnaur, known for its apples, has now started saffron cultivation in the Sangla valley, a region not traditionally associated with this crop.

In Kerala’s Wayanad, saffron is being grown using aeroponics technology, demonstrating the success of modern farming techniques. The cultivation of litchi, typically limited to Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, is now expanding into South India and Rajasthan. Tamil Nadu’s Thiru Veera Arasu, after years of dedication, has grown litchis in Kodaikanal, while Rajasthan’s Jitendra Singh Ranawat achieved similar success.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These examples underline that with determination and innovation, even the most challenging goals can be achieved.

Must Read: What Is SACHET App? PM Modi Introduces In Mann Ki Baat, Claims To Help Awaring Natural Calamities

Filed under

Ahmedabad Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam

newsx

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed
Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu D

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In...
newsx

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB...
Bypassing Barriers: How I

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze
The death toll from the p

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25
newsx

Recalling Champaran Satyagraha, Where Bihar’s Boy Played A Vital Role In The Movement
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In Vancouver?

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In...

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB vs DC Match

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB...

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After